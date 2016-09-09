 GBase - the gamer's base
    
TOXIKK - Patch lockert Free-Edition-Einschränkungen

Personal Computer 
TOXIKKEntwickler Reakktor Media hat Wort gehalten und mit dem jüngst erschienenen Patch 1.1 die Einschränkungen der Free Edition von TOXIKK gelockert. Kostenloszocker können ab sofort mit erspielten Erfahrungspunkten sämtliche offiziellen Karten des Online-Shooters freischalten. Auch darf diese Spielergruppe jetzt an Votings teilnehmen. Nebenbei hat das Update unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen zu bieten:
  • FIX: Voting list and options caused occasional client crashes if they became too big. This was fixed.
  • FEATURE: If players join servers that run Steam Workshop maps (only available to Full Game players), the map preview images get downloaded automatically and will be shown in the voting list.
  • FEATURE: The voting process was modified in a way that it now allows easier voting for maps that already have the most votes. Also, a "VOTE MAP" call to action flashes, if you haven't already voted, to speed up the process.
  • MISC: The menu now shows "STEAM SYNC FAILED" if the connection to the steam master server couldn't be established or failed. If you're not connected to the Steam master server, you cannot earn MXP, as it can't be synce'd.
  • MISC: The ame mode Squad Assault is now available on the map Cube.
  • OPTIMIZATION: The RAM usage of custom dedicated servers was drastically reduced. Patching the server to the new build should now also be a lot faster.
Daniel Boll am 17 Mrz 2017 @ 15:20
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
9 September 2016
Hersteller:
Reakktor

Publisher:
2tainment
Game-Abo:
  
