 GBase - the gamer's base

TOXIKK - TOXIKK: Patch 1.0.5 verfügbar
Am Wochenende ist
ein neuer Patch
zum Arena-Shooter
TOXIKK
erschienen. Die Version 1.0.5 verbessert die Quick-Join-Funktion, passt die Spielbalance an und erweitert den Spectator-Modus. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
If you're trying to connect to the game, but the Steam servers go down (for whatever reason beyond our control), you now get a specific messages.
The Speed Shot and Max Damage pick-ups were removed from the competitive AR game mode. In most cases they were replaced with other items.
Five seconds before any item (on a base) respawns, the light on the base will start to pulse. So even respawns of items that don't have a respawn counter can be anticipated, if you observe this pulsing light. This feature was already active in offline games, but now also works in online games.
Flamethrower alt-fire charging takes 2s now (instead of 1s) and 200dmg max (instead of 250).
Daniel Boll
am 28 Nov 2016 @ 14:14
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
9 September 2016
Hersteller
:
Reakktor
Publisher
:
2tainment
Kaufen
