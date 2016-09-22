GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Fractured Space - Hotfix V2.1.1 behebt eine Handvoll Fehler
Am heutigen Montag ist für
Edge Case Games'
gebührenfrei spielbarem Weltraum-MOBA-Titel
Fractured Space
ein kleiner Patch
freigegeben worden, der folgende Verbesserungen im Gepäck hat:
Turning off the Gold Rush Weekend. Hopefully you got that crew member you've been waiting for.
Fixed Azreal Reaper and Revenant Reaper missiles and Typhoon Displacers Displace Marker missiles so they can be affected by point defence.
Fixed an issue with default skins that could cause a crash during the Draft phase.
Fixed a couple of Tutorial issues where old users who return to the game could get stuck in the step of having to purchase a ship and not having enough credits to do so. We will now trigger the related offers for those users to ensure they have enough credits to continue the game’s flow.
Fixed a bug where two minus signs would appear if a stat was a negative on Crew Stats in the Hangar.
Daniel Boll
am 23 Jan 2017 @ 14:24
Tweet
0
X Rebirth VR Edition
Police Tactics - Imperio
Birthdays the Beginning
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 2.1 mit neuen Crew-Mitgliedern
Phase-2-Update soll neue Spieler anlocken
Fractured Space: Patch 1.5.1
Fractured Space: Patch 1.5 erschienen
Fractured Space: Patch 1.10
Fractured Space: Early Access verlassen
Fractured Space: Patch 1.02
Fractured Space: Patch bringt Bot-Modi
Fractured Space: Alpha 18.1 verfügbar
Fractured Space: Alpha 18 verfügbar
10
von
26
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin
:
22 September 2016
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt