 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Fractured Space - Hotfix V2.1.1 behebt eine Handvoll Fehler

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceAm heutigen Montag ist für Edge Case Games' gebührenfrei spielbarem Weltraum-MOBA-Titel Fractured Space ein kleiner Patch freigegeben worden, der folgende Verbesserungen im Gepäck hat:
  • Turning off the Gold Rush Weekend. Hopefully you got that crew member you've been waiting for.
  • Fixed Azreal Reaper and Revenant Reaper missiles and Typhoon Displacers Displace Marker missiles so they can be affected by point defence.
  • Fixed an issue with default skins that could cause a crash during the Draft phase.
  • Fixed a couple of Tutorial issues where old users who return to the game could get stuck in the step of having to purchase a ship and not having enough credits to do so. We will now trigger the related offers for those users to ensure they have enough credits to continue the game’s flow.
  • Fixed a bug where two minus signs would appear if a stat was a negative on Crew Stats in the Hangar.
Daniel Boll am 23 Jan 2017 @ 14:24
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
X Rebirth VR Edition
X Rebirth VR Edition
 		Police Tactics - Imperio
Police Tactics - Imperio
 		Birthdays the Beginning
Birthdays the Beginning
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 26  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin:
22 September 2016
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  