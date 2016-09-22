 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Fractured Space - Patch 2.1 mit neuen Crew-Mitgliedern

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceFür das F2P-Weltraum-MOBA-Spiel Fractured Space ist der Patch 2.1 veröffentlicht worden, der zehn neue Crew-Mitglieder und zahlreiche Verbesserungen an Bord hat. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Removed the email signup form from the game.
  • Removed the three ship video from the Tutorial Flow.
  • Fixing issues that prevented users from reaching level 4 and not obtaining the credits needed to unlock a ship in the New User Flow.
  • Removed the Colossus and Sentinel from the tutorial ship purchase choices so now players can only pick the Enforcer.
  • Updated the text for step 2 and 3 of the flow to relate to buying the Enforcer rather than 3 ships.
  • Creating new missile projectiles for each ship that uses the 'standard' and 'standard fast' missiles
  • Audio fix for spectator, which prevents the sound from playing non stop.
Daniel Boll am 12 Jan 2017 @ 15:12
Release Termin:
22 September 2016
