GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Fractured Space - Patch 2.1 mit neuen Crew-Mitgliedern
Für das F2P-Weltraum-MOBA-Spiel
Fractured Space
ist der
Patch 2.1
veröffentlicht worden, der zehn neue Crew-Mitglieder und zahlreiche Verbesserungen an Bord hat. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Removed the email signup form from the game.
Removed the three ship video from the Tutorial Flow.
Fixing issues that prevented users from reaching level 4 and not obtaining the credits needed to unlock a ship in the New User Flow.
Removed the Colossus and Sentinel from the tutorial ship purchase choices so now players can only pick the Enforcer.
Updated the text for step 2 and 3 of the flow to relate to buying the Enforcer rather than 3 ships.
Creating new missile projectiles for each ship that uses the 'standard' and 'standard fast' missiles
Audio fix for spectator, which prevents the sound from playing non stop.
Daniel Boll
am 12 Jan 2017 @ 15:12
Tweet
0
X Rebirth VR Edition
Police Tactics - Imperio
Birthdays the Beginning
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Phase-2-Update soll neue Spieler anlocken
Fractured Space: Patch 1.5.1
Fractured Space: Patch 1.5 erschienen
Fractured Space: Patch 1.10
Fractured Space: Early Access verlassen
Fractured Space: Patch 1.02
Fractured Space: Patch bringt Bot-Modi
Fractured Space: Alpha 18.1 verfügbar
Fractured Space: Alpha 18 verfügbar
Fractured Space: Alpha 17.1 verfügbar
10
von
25
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin
:
22 September 2016
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt