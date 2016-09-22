 GBase - the gamer's base
oczko1 News

Fractured Space - Jetzt mit optimierter 720p-Unterstützung

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceAm Wochenende ist für Fractured Space der Patch 3.2 erschienen, der einige Probleme im Zusammenhang mit einer Auflösung von 1.280 x 720 behebt. Obendrauf gibt es zahlreiche Spielbalance-Änderungen und allgemeine Verbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • When opening the settings menu, the resolution is now displayed correctly at 720p.
  • Resized the Crew Pods and Implants Pod in 720p to be 2 columns rather than 3 columns to allow more of the crew card to be seen.
  • Fixed an issue where the killcam contents wouldn't scale correctly in 720p.
  • Fixed an issue where the crew member in the HUD would clip with the server information in the top left in 720p.
  • Fixed an issue where the tweet widget on the Hub would be cut off in 720p.
  • Fixed an issue where a dragged crew card would be a lot larger than the drop area in 720p.
  • Fixed an issue where store items text would be too small in 720p.
  • Fixed an issue where the last Mission in the lobby on the right-hand side would be cut off in 720p.
  • If the list of help screens in the Options Menu is too long in 720p, a scrollbar will now appear.
Daniel Boll am 10 Apr 2017 @ 11:50
0
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin:
22 September 2016
Game-Abo:
  
