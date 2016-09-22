GBase - the gamer's base
Fractured Space - Jetzt mit optimierter 720p-Unterstützung
Am Wochenende ist für
Fractured Space
der Patch 3.2
erschienen, der einige Probleme im Zusammenhang mit einer Auflösung von 1.280 x 720 behebt. Obendrauf gibt es zahlreiche Spielbalance-Änderungen und allgemeine Verbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
When opening the settings menu, the resolution is now displayed correctly at 720p.
Resized the Crew Pods and Implants Pod in 720p to be 2 columns rather than 3 columns to allow more of the crew card to be seen.
Fixed an issue where the killcam contents wouldn't scale correctly in 720p.
Fixed an issue where the crew member in the HUD would clip with the server information in the top left in 720p.
Fixed an issue where the tweet widget on the Hub would be cut off in 720p.
Fixed an issue where a dragged crew card would be a lot larger than the drop area in 720p.
Fixed an issue where store items text would be too small in 720p.
Fixed an issue where the last Mission in the lobby on the right-hand side would be cut off in 720p.
If the list of help screens in the Options Menu is too long in 720p, a scrollbar will now appear.
Daniel Boll
am 10 Apr 2017 @ 11:50
On the Road
GTR 3
MXGP3
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin
:
22 September 2016
