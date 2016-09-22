GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Fractured Space - Patch verbessert Conquest-Modus & HUD
Mit dem jüngst veröffentlichten
Phase-3-Update
bekommt
Fractured Space
einen erweiterten Conquest-Modus, Minen-Raumschiffe, ein verbessertes HUD und eine optimierte Captain-KI spendiert. Obendrauf gibt es zahlreiche Spielbalance-Änderungen und Fehlerbereinigungen wie diese hier:
Fixed Interceptor's turrets not firing in the correct location when aiming upwards sometimes (the bottom turrets would get stuck).
Fixed a bug where buying a skin outside of a bundle will mark the bundle as owned.
Fixed a bug where buying a skin outside of a bundle will not change the price correctly.
Removed shadowcasting from all non-playable/AI small ship squadrons and mining vessels.
Fixed the number of damage ticks on certain continuous beams (such as the Leviathan's Fusion Beam) being inconsistent (sometimes it would get an extra damage tick).
Added continuous beam modifiers (beam duration and warhead interval modifiers).
Added a fix for random server crashes at the end of a match, this could happen if a subsystem was being fired as the match ended.
Fixed Developer tags sometimes not showing in game.
Daniel Boll
am 03 Mrz 2017 @ 12:47
Tweet
0
GTR 3
MXGP3
DiRT 4
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Hotfix V2.1.1 behebt eine Handvoll Fehler
Patch 2.1 mit neuen Crew-Mitgliedern
Phase-2-Update soll neue Spieler anlocken
Fractured Space: Patch 1.5.1
Fractured Space: Patch 1.5 erschienen
Fractured Space: Patch 1.10
Fractured Space: Early Access verlassen
Fractured Space: Patch 1.02
Fractured Space: Patch bringt Bot-Modi
Fractured Space: Alpha 18.1 verfügbar
10
von
27
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin
:
22 September 2016
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt