 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Fractured Space - Patch verbessert Conquest-Modus & HUD

Personal Computer 
Fractured SpaceMit dem jüngst veröffentlichten Phase-3-Update bekommt Fractured Space einen erweiterten Conquest-Modus, Minen-Raumschiffe, ein verbessertes HUD und eine optimierte Captain-KI spendiert. Obendrauf gibt es zahlreiche Spielbalance-Änderungen und Fehlerbereinigungen wie diese hier:
  • Fixed Interceptor's turrets not firing in the correct location when aiming upwards sometimes (the bottom turrets would get stuck).
  • Fixed a bug where buying a skin outside of a bundle will mark the bundle as owned.
  • Fixed a bug where buying a skin outside of a bundle will not change the price correctly.
  • Removed shadowcasting from all non-playable/AI small ship squadrons and mining vessels.
  • Fixed the number of damage ticks on certain continuous beams (such as the Leviathan's Fusion Beam) being inconsistent (sometimes it would get an extra damage tick).
  • Added continuous beam modifiers (beam duration and warhead interval modifiers).
  • Added a fix for random server crashes at the end of a match, this could happen if a subsystem was being fired as the match ended.
  • Fixed Developer tags sometimes not showing in game.
Daniel Boll am 03 Mrz 2017 @ 12:47
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
GTR 3
GTR 3
 		MXGP3
MXGP3
 		DiRT 4
DiRT 4
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 27  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin:
22 September 2016
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  