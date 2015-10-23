GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer - End Times Vermintide - Reikshammer-Contracts-Patch
Mit dem
Patch 1.7
bekam
Warhammer: End Times: Vermintide
heute eine Reihe neuer Aufträge und zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen spendiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed a stall that could occur when pressing certain hotkeys
Reduced memory usage of UI textures when playing a level
Fixed an issue where killing a special or elite enemy with a Damage over Time effect would not trigger a kill message
Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to pick up supplies on wave 14 of The Fall
Enemies will no longer be tagged in red when a bot is wielding a Bolt Staff or Trueflight Bow
Fixed an issue where no sound would play on the last bullet of a Repeater Handgun
Tweaked size of Reward Screen texts and icons to better support languages other than English
Fixed an issue with Clan Rat ragdolls when laid on back
Fixed an issue with candles on Witch Hunter hats (we tried to tell him it wasn't safe!)
Fixed an issue where Skaven armies in The Enemy Below were very blurry
Fixed an exploit on Town Meeting
Daniel Boll
am 30 Mrz 2017 @ 13:00
