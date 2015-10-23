 GBase - the gamer's base
Warhammer - End Times Vermintide - Reikshammer-Contracts-Patch

Personal Computer 
Warhammer - End Times VermintideMit dem Patch 1.7 bekam Warhammer: End Times: Vermintide heute eine Reihe neuer Aufträge und zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen spendiert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed a stall that could occur when pressing certain hotkeys
    Reduced memory usage of UI textures when playing a level
  • Fixed an issue where killing a special or elite enemy with a Damage over Time effect would not trigger a kill message
  • Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to pick up supplies on wave 14 of The Fall
  • Enemies will no longer be tagged in red when a bot is wielding a Bolt Staff or Trueflight Bow
  • Fixed an issue where no sound would play on the last bullet of a Repeater Handgun
  • Tweaked size of Reward Screen texts and icons to better support languages other than English
  • Fixed an issue with Clan Rat ragdolls when laid on back
  • Fixed an issue with candles on Witch Hunter hats (we tried to tell him it wasn't safe!)
  • Fixed an issue where Skaven armies in The Enemy Below were very blurry
  • Fixed an exploit on Town Meeting
Daniel Boll am 30 Mrz 2017 @ 13:00
0
Screenshots
Warhammer---End-Times-Vermintide
Warhammer---End-Times-Vermintide
Mehr Shots (5)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
23 Oktober 2015
Hersteller:
Fatshark

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
