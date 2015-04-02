GBase - the gamer's base
War for the Overworld - Patch 1.5 & Crucible-Modus als Gratis-DLC
Nach langer Kreativpause meldet sich
Subterranean Games
mit
einem neuen Patch
für
War for the Overworld
zurück. Die Version 1.5 bietet Mutators für Skirmish-, Sandbox- und Mehrspieler-Matches, Community-Übersetzungen via Steam Workshop, das ehemals als Aprilscherz erfundene Democorn als echte Einheit sowie unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
Fixed a crash that could occur when importing a map and changing the number of players
Fixed a notification that would appear claiming that a unit had no Lair when it was removed from the Arena due to a KO
Flying units can no longer incorrectly pass through a raised Blade Lotus
Fixed an issue where units turned into gold statues by Aureate Monoliths would continue moving if they were in collision range with another unit when they were converted
Fixed an issue where Ramparted defences could not be sold
Fixed an issue where units spawned from a Ramparted Well of Souls could not always escape the Rampart
Enemy defence blueprints that have parts placed will no longer be invisible after loading a save game
Mit
Crucible
ist zudem ein neuer kostenloser Modus verfügbar, in dem ihr auf sechs neuen Karten gegen nicht enden wollende Gegnerhorden bestehen müsst. Wer War for the Overworld noch nicht besitzt, kann es derzeit übrigens
mit Rabatt erwerben
.
Daniel Boll
am 14 Dez 2016 @ 17:00
Iron Harvest
Emergency 2017 - Einsatz gegen den Terror
Diluvion
|
Kontakt