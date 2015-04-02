 GBase - the gamer's base
    
War for the Overworld - Patch 1.5 & Crucible-Modus als Gratis-DLC

Personal Computer 
War for the OverworldNach langer Kreativpause meldet sich Subterranean Games mit einem neuen Patch für War for the Overworld zurück. Die Version 1.5 bietet Mutators für Skirmish-, Sandbox- und Mehrspieler-Matches, Community-Übersetzungen via Steam Workshop, das ehemals als Aprilscherz erfundene Democorn als echte Einheit sowie unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when importing a map and changing the number of players
  • Fixed a notification that would appear claiming that a unit had no Lair when it was removed from the Arena due to a KO
  • Flying units can no longer incorrectly pass through a raised Blade Lotus
  • Fixed an issue where units turned into gold statues by Aureate Monoliths would continue moving if they were in collision range with another unit when they were converted
  • Fixed an issue where Ramparted defences could not be sold
  • Fixed an issue where units spawned from a Ramparted Well of Souls could not always escape the Rampart
  • Enemy defence blueprints that have parts placed will no longer be invisible after loading a save game
Mit Crucible ist zudem ein neuer kostenloser Modus verfügbar, in dem ihr auf sechs neuen Karten gegen nicht enden wollende Gegnerhorden bestehen müsst. Wer War for the Overworld noch nicht besitzt, kann es derzeit übrigens mit Rabatt erwerben.
Daniel Boll am 14 Dez 2016 @ 17:00
0
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
2 April 2015
Hersteller:
Subterranean Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
