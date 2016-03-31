GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Ashes of the Singularity - Escalation-Patch & Sonderpreis
Der Strategietitel
Ashes of the Singularity
bekam Ende letzter Woche
den Patch 2.1
spendiert, der die Balance einiger Karten verfeinert und die Möglichkeit bietet, reine KI-Matches zu erstellen und zu beobachten. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Espana - New Medium Arctic map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.
Rus - New Small Desert map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.
Italia - New Terran Medium map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.
Fixed visibility related to elevation changes on some maps
Crash fixes
Fixed an issue where Oblivion and Eliminator Turrets weren't showing up under light fog of war
Fixed connection issues when starting a matchmaker game
Main Menu rescaled to look better and be more clear
Das Spiel kann aktuell zum
Sonderpreis von 19,99 Euro
erworben werden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5aXm2oJ2os
Daniel Boll
am 27 Feb 2017 @ 14:37
Tweet
0
Dungeons III
Lock's Quest
Iron Harvest
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Ashes of the Singularity: Standalone-Add-on
Ashes of the Singularity: Oblivion-DLC
Ashes of the Singularity: Gratis-Maps
Ashes of the Singularity: Zuschauermodus
Ashes of the Singularity: Patch 1.12
Ashes of the Singularity: Patch 1.01
Ashes of the Singularity: Fester Termin
Ashes of the Singularity: Beta 2
Ashes of the Singularity: Im Frühjahr
Ashes of Singularity: Early-Access-Pläne
10
von
11
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(5)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
31 März 2016
Hersteller
:
Oxide Games
Publisher
:
Stardock Corporation
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt