Ashes of the Singularity - Escalation-Patch & Sonderpreis

Personal Computer 
Ashes of the SingularityDer Strategietitel Ashes of the Singularity bekam Ende letzter Woche den Patch 2.1 spendiert, der die Balance einiger Karten verfeinert und die Möglichkeit bietet, reine KI-Matches zu erstellen und zu beobachten. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Espana - New Medium Arctic map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.
  • Rus - New Small Desert map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.
  • Italia - New Terran Medium map available for skirmish, multiplayer and ranked games.
  • Fixed visibility related to elevation changes on some maps
  • Crash fixes
  • Fixed an issue where Oblivion and Eliminator Turrets weren't showing up under light fog of war
  • Fixed connection issues when starting a matchmaker game
  • Main Menu rescaled to look better and be more clear
Das Spiel kann aktuell zum Sonderpreis von 19,99 Euro erworben werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5aXm2oJ2os
Daniel Boll am 27 Feb 2017 @ 14:37
0
Quelle
Screenshots
Ashes-of-the-Singularity
Ashes-of-the-Singularity
Mehr Shots (5)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
31 März 2016
Hersteller:
Oxide Games

Publisher:
Stardock Corporation
Game-Abo:
  
