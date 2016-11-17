GBase - the gamer's base
Descent - Underground: Patch mit Geschützturm
Für die Early-Access-Fassung von
Descent: Underground
steht
ein neuer Patch
zum Download bereit, der mobile abwerfbare Geschütztürme bietet, die automatisch auf Gegner ballern. Außerdem an Bord sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
CHARON - Doors' locked state should now correctly replicate their unlock state.
BAMM - Bots in Vs AI should no longer fly and shoot backwards.
SETTINGS - Framerate limit, vertical sync, and shadow quality config has been adjusted to be applied more consistently, after an engine change reordered setting application priority.
DEACTIVATOR - The Deactivator has been reworked to emulate the Shaman's healing tools' lock-on functionality. It retains its short range and has a smaller functional angle than the Shaman's tools.
Virtual joystick mode was broken somewhere along the way. It has been whipped back into shape.
Daniel Boll
am 17 Nov 2016 @ 13:19
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
2016
Hersteller
:
Descendent Studios
Publisher
:
N/A
