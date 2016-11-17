 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Descent - Underground

Descent - Underground: Patch mit Geschützturm

Personal Computer 
Für die Early-Access-Fassung von Descent: Underground steht ein neuer Patch zum Download bereit, der mobile abwerfbare Geschütztürme bietet, die automatisch auf Gegner ballern. Außerdem an Bord sind unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen:
  • CHARON - Doors' locked state should now correctly replicate their unlock state.
    BAMM - Bots in Vs AI should no longer fly and shoot backwards.
  • SETTINGS - Framerate limit, vertical sync, and shadow quality config has been adjusted to be applied more consistently, after an engine change reordered setting application priority.
  • DEACTIVATOR - The Deactivator has been reworked to emulate the Shaman's healing tools' lock-on functionality. It retains its short range and has a smaller functional angle than the Shaman's tools.
  • Virtual joystick mode was broken somewhere along the way. It has been whipped back into shape.
Daniel Boll am 17 Nov 2016 @ 13:19
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
 		SCUM
SCUM
 		The Signal From Tölva
The Signal From Tölva
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 15  Alle anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
2016
Hersteller:
Descendent Studios

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  