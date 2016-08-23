GBase - the gamer's base
Deus Ex - Mankind Divided - Patch 1.7 für PC-Umsetzung verfügbar
Für
Eidos Montreals
und
Square Enix'
Science-Fiction-Titel
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
kann seit Kurzem
ein neuer PC-Patch
bezogen werden. Die Version 1.7 bietet folgende Fehlerbereinigungen:
Fixed a crash when switching from controller to mouse & keyboard during a loading screen or pause menu.
Fixed an issue when selecting a floor with the mouse on the elevator's panel in Dubai.
Fixed an issue where the "Auto Complete" laptop feature was missing.
Fixed an issue where swapping ammo types was not functional when holding [R] button was pressed to quickly, if the control scheme was not set to Mankind Divided.
Fixed an issue where the loading screen art is affected by texture quality.
Added an option to quit to desktop from the pause menu.
Fixed an issue with the zoom acceleration of the mouse when pressing + and – on the map.
Fixed an issue where conversations causes certain graphic effects to change when switching control input.
Daniel Boll
am 23 Mrz 2017 @ 14:04
0
Dragon Quest Heroes II
GreedFall
Toukiden 2
Criminal-Past-DLC mit Termin (Update)
Neue Inhalte für Breach verfügbar
Breach-Modus als Gratisspiel & VR-Techdemo
Ehemalige Day-1-Edition-Inhalte jetzt grat..
(Upd) Deus Ex - MD: Patch verbessert DX-12..
(Upd) Deus Ex - MD: Bald für Linux & Mac O..
Im Test: Deus Ex - Mankind Divided
Deus Ex - MD: Patch 1.10 verfügbar
Deus Ex - MD: DX12 für alle ist da
Deus Ex - MD: PC-Patch V1.8 verfügbar
10
von
30
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
23 August 2016
Hersteller
:
Eidos Montreal
Publisher
:
Square Enix
