 GBase - the gamer's base

Deus Ex - Mankind Divided - Patch 1.7 für PC-Umsetzung verfügbar

Personal Computer 
Deus Ex - Mankind DividedFür Eidos Montreals und Square Enix' Science-Fiction-Titel Deus Ex: Mankind Divided kann seit Kurzem ein neuer PC-Patch bezogen werden. Die Version 1.7 bietet folgende Fehlerbereinigungen:
  • Fixed a crash when switching from controller to mouse & keyboard during a loading screen or pause menu.
  • Fixed an issue when selecting a floor with the mouse on the elevator's panel in Dubai.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Auto Complete" laptop feature was missing.
  • Fixed an issue where swapping ammo types was not functional when holding [R] button was pressed to quickly, if the control scheme was not set to Mankind Divided.
  • Fixed an issue where the loading screen art is affected by texture quality.
  • Added an option to quit to desktop from the pause menu.
  • Fixed an issue with the zoom acceleration of the mouse when pressing + and – on the map.
  • Fixed an issue where conversations causes certain graphic effects to change when switching control input.
Daniel Boll am 23 Mrz 2017 @ 14:04
0
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
23 August 2016
Hersteller:
Eidos Montreal

Publisher:
Square Enix
