Cossacks 3 - Patch erweitert den Mehrspielermodus
GSC Game World
hat am Wochenende
einen neuen Patch
für
Cossacks 3
veröffentlicht, der die erste Ranked-Season des Strategiespiels einläutet, den Ranked-Modus anpasst und einige Fehler behebt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
For a more convenient way of finding ranked games, players can now use the 'Quick Play' button, which will automatically find suitable opponents for the player.
Dealt with bugs that prevented some players from seeing their Early Bird bonuses
Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a wrong localization.
Fixed a bug with the statistics screen, when after pressing the "Replay the game" button the new session used the settings from the previous game.
Fixed a problem, when the keys responsible for camera controls (arrows) wouldn't respond if the player holds the Shift or Ctrl keys.
Fixed typos in some texts.
Fixed an error, when the "Random nation" option would never choose the last nation from the list.
Daniel Boll
am 20 Mrz 2017 @ 15:24
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin
:
20 September 2016
Hersteller
:
GSC Game World
Publisher
:
N/A
Kaufen
