Cossacks 3 - Patch erweitert den Mehrspielermodus

Personal Computer 
Cossacks 3GSC Game World hat am Wochenende einen neuen Patch für Cossacks 3 veröffentlicht, der die erste Ranked-Season des Strategiespiels einläutet, den Ranked-Modus anpasst und einige Fehler behebt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • For a more convenient way of finding ranked games, players can now use the 'Quick Play' button, which will automatically find suitable opponents for the player.
  • Dealt with bugs that prevented some players from seeing their Early Bird bonuses
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to use a wrong localization.
  • Fixed a bug with the statistics screen, when after pressing the "Replay the game" button the new session used the settings from the previous game.
  • Fixed a problem, when the keys responsible for camera controls (arrows) wouldn't respond if the player holds the Shift or Ctrl keys.
  • Fixed typos in some texts.
  • Fixed an error, when the "Random nation" option would never choose the last nation from the list.
