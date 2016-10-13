GBase - the gamer's base
(Upd) Shadow Warrior 2: Ausblick auf Patch 1.1.4.0
Nachtrag (27.10.2016, 10:50 Uhr):
Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar und hat noch eine Reihe weiterer Verbesserungen an Bord. Zum Beispiel diese:
Fixed a crash on startup - mobile AMD GPUs
Fixed key bindings
NVIDIA Multi-Res - fixed chromatic aberration
NVIDIA Multi-Res - fixed particle lights
Fixed hitching on weapon change
Fixed NVIDIA Surround crash
NVIDIA Surround now works in fullscreen window mode
Fixed photomode UI when NVIDIA Surround or AMD Eyefinity is enabled
Originalmeldung vom 25.10.2016, 11:59 Uhr:
Flying Wild Hog
werkelt aktuell am Patch 1.1.4.0 für seinen Ego-Shooter
Shadow Warrior 2
und gibt einen
Ausblick auf geplante Änderungen
. Demnach soll vor allem die Charakterentwicklung verbessert werden, indem in bestimmten Situationen mehr Erfahrungspunkte gutgeschrieben werden. Hier der vorläufige Changelog:
Increased cap for experience gained on all difficulties
Added a significant bonus for experience gained on difficulties higher than normal
Slightly decreased large and special enemies' HP on difficulties higher than normal
Added negative stats cap for high level upgrades
The number of auras for a single enemy is capped to 1 on difficulties below 'Insane tier 2'
Base physical resist lowered. This change affects all difficulty levels
After finishing missions for the second time, instead of Skill Points the player now receives a powerful new currency called 'Orbs of Masamune'. The number of Orbs depends on the difficulty level. A new set of violent challenges will be added to the game soon. Players finishing these challenges will be able to imbue Smith's Anvil with power to greatly improve weapon stats. Orbs of Masamune will play crucial role in this proccess.
Crafting option is now available always after a player unlocks it in the first playthrough
Items in shops unlocked by story progress are now available always after a player unlocks them on the first playthrough
Wann das Update freigegeben werden soll, ist noch ungewiss.
Daniel Boll
am 27 Okt 2016 @ 10:51
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
SCUM
The Signal From Tölva
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
13 Oktober 2016
Hersteller
:
Flying Wild Hog
Publisher
:
Devolver Digital
