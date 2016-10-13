 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Shadow Warrior 2

(Upd) Shadow Warrior 2: Ausblick auf Patch 1.1.4.0

Personal Computer 
Nachtrag (27.10.2016, 10:50 Uhr): Der Patch ist ab sofort verfügbar und hat noch eine Reihe weiterer Verbesserungen an Bord. Zum Beispiel diese:
  • Fixed a crash on startup - mobile AMD GPUs
  • Fixed key bindings
  • NVIDIA Multi-Res - fixed chromatic aberration
  • NVIDIA Multi-Res - fixed particle lights
  • Fixed hitching on weapon change
  • Fixed NVIDIA Surround crash
  • NVIDIA Surround now works in fullscreen window mode
  • Fixed photomode UI when NVIDIA Surround or AMD Eyefinity is enabled
Originalmeldung vom 25.10.2016, 11:59 Uhr:
Flying Wild Hog werkelt aktuell am Patch 1.1.4.0 für seinen Ego-Shooter Shadow Warrior 2 und gibt einen Ausblick auf geplante Änderungen. Demnach soll vor allem die Charakterentwicklung verbessert werden, indem in bestimmten Situationen mehr Erfahrungspunkte gutgeschrieben werden. Hier der vorläufige Changelog:
  • Increased cap for experience gained on all difficulties
  • Added a significant bonus for experience gained on difficulties higher than normal
  • Slightly decreased large and special enemies' HP on difficulties higher than normal
  • Added negative stats cap for high level upgrades
  • The number of auras for a single enemy is capped to 1 on difficulties below 'Insane tier 2'
  • Base physical resist lowered. This change affects all difficulty levels
  • After finishing missions for the second time, instead of Skill Points the player now receives a powerful new currency called 'Orbs of Masamune'. The number of Orbs depends on the difficulty level. A new set of violent challenges will be added to the game soon. Players finishing these challenges will be able to imbue Smith's Anvil with power to greatly improve weapon stats. Orbs of Masamune will play crucial role in this proccess.
  • Crafting option is now available always after a player unlocks it in the first playthrough
  • Items in shops unlocked by story progress are now available always after a player unlocks them on the first playthrough
Wann das Update freigegeben werden soll, ist noch ungewiss.
Daniel Boll am 27 Okt 2016 @ 10:51
0
oczko1 Weitere News
