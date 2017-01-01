GBase - the gamer's base
Endless Space 2 - Patch 0.3.4 verfügbar
Für die Early-Access-Version von
Endless Space 2
, die kürzlich mit dem Mehrspielermodus erweitert wurde, steht der
Patch 0.3.4
zum Download bereit. Folgende Verbesserungen werden unter anderem versprochen:
Fixed an issue on Riftborn home planet where the strategic resources were spawned on all the planets of the home system or no strategic deposit were spawned, instead of having them only on the home planet
Fixed a bug on the Horatio gene population display in the population screen
Fixed an error sometimes occurring when opening the advanced play screen directly after the start of the Space battle, causing the enemy play cards and ships to be broken. We now simulate the enemy play if needed so we can show the information correctly
Government effects have been cleaned
Fixed the "New Colony Rule" law that didn't have a tooltip in Republic
Singularities now need to be in the first position in the queue to be completed
Reduced AI Prestige bonus in higher difficulties
Added new icons for laws
Daniel Boll
am 31 Mrz 2017 @ 14:17
Panzer Corps 2
Might & Magic Showdown
Lara Croft GO
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
1. Halbjahr 2017
Hersteller
:
Amplitude Studios
Publisher
:
SEGA
Game-Abo:
