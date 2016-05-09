GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Stellaris: Patch 1.3.1 & Ausblick
Zum Weltraum-Strategiespiel
Stellaris
ist
ein neuer Patch
veröffentlicht worden, der zwar von den Machern als Hotfix bezeichnet wird, jedoch einen großen Haufen Verbesserungen bietet. Zum Beispiele diese:
Fleets that go MIA will now prioritize retreating to spaceports they can repair at or where there are rally points
Disabling the tutorial now recycles the Advisor's RAM, granting 2 Minerals (once per game)
Returning MIA fleets will now appear at the edge of the system's gravity well, with an order to orbit a friendly colony queued
Removed restriction on moving pops in sectors, as it caused some issues with resettlement
Empires get high intel level in systems with Enclaves they have communications with
Purging now prevents all population growth
Gleichzeitig gewährt Entwickler
Paradox Interactive
einen
Einblick in die Zukunftspläne
für Stellaris, wozu etwa folgende Punkte zählen:
Ship appearance that differs for each empire, so no two empires' ships look exactly the same.
More story events and reactive narratives that give a sense of an unfolding story as you play.
More potential for empire customization, ability to build competitive 'tall' empires.
Deeper Federations that start out as loose alliances and can eventually be turned into single states through diplomatic manuevering.
Ability to set rights and obligations for particular species in your empire.
Global food that can be shared between planets.
Ob alle davon wirklich realisiert werden, steht allerdings noch auf einem anderen Blatt.
Daniel Boll
am 28 Okt 2016 @ 14:29
Tweet
0
SMITE Tactics
Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Stellaris: Patch 1.3 kommt heute
(Upd) Stellaris: Leviathans-DLC
Stellaris: Patch 1.2.5 verfügbar
(Upd) Stellaris: Plantoids-DLC in Kürze
Stellaris: Ladenfassung morgen
Stellaris: Patch 1.2 verfügbar
Stellaris: Vorbestellungsangebot & Trailer
(Upd) Stellaris: Crusader Kings im All
Mehr Shots
(10)
The Vast Unknown Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin
:
9 Mai 2016
Hersteller
:
Paradox Interactive
Publisher
:
Paradox Interactive
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt