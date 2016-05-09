 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Stellaris

Stellaris: Patch 1.3.1 & Ausblick

Personal Computer 
Zum Weltraum-Strategiespiel Stellaris ist ein neuer Patch veröffentlicht worden, der zwar von den Machern als Hotfix bezeichnet wird, jedoch einen großen Haufen Verbesserungen bietet. Zum Beispiele diese:
  • Fleets that go MIA will now prioritize retreating to spaceports they can repair at or where there are rally points
  • Disabling the tutorial now recycles the Advisor's RAM, granting 2 Minerals (once per game)
  • Returning MIA fleets will now appear at the edge of the system's gravity well, with an order to orbit a friendly colony queued
  • Removed restriction on moving pops in sectors, as it caused some issues with resettlement
  • Empires get high intel level in systems with Enclaves they have communications with
  • Purging now prevents all population growth
Gleichzeitig gewährt Entwickler Paradox Interactive einen Einblick in die Zukunftspläne für Stellaris, wozu etwa folgende Punkte zählen:
  • Ship appearance that differs for each empire, so no two empires' ships look exactly the same.
  • More story events and reactive narratives that give a sense of an unfolding story as you play.
  • More potential for empire customization, ability to build competitive 'tall' empires.
  • Deeper Federations that start out as loose alliances and can eventually be turned into single states through diplomatic manuevering.
  • Ability to set rights and obligations for particular species in your empire.
  • Global food that can be shared between planets.
Ob alle davon wirklich realisiert werden, steht allerdings noch auf einem anderen Blatt.
Daniel Boll am 28 Okt 2016 @ 14:29
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
SMITE Tactics
SMITE Tactics
 		Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
Sorcerer Kings - Rivals
 		Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
Warhammer 40.000 - Sanctus Reach
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Screenshots
Stellaris
Stellaris
Mehr Shots (10)
Videos

The Vast Unknown Trailer
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Runden-Strategie
Release Termin:
9 Mai 2016
Hersteller:
Paradox Interactive

Publisher:
Paradox Interactive
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  