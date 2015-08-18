GBase - the gamer's base
Planetary Annihilation: Performance-Patch
Dank eines
frisch veröffentlichten Patches
bekommt
Planetary Annihilation
eine Reihe von Performance-Optimierungen spendiert, darunter Multi-Threading-Unterstützung für Physik und KI. Aber auch andere Verbesserungen sind im Lieferumfang. Hier einige Beispiele:
Attempted fix for AMD green planet bug
Fixed missing build bar images for Enderstryke71 and Nefelpitou commanders.
Fixed incorrect economy rate when new player joins an empty slot cleared by another player leaving / kicked / spectating (or an AI removed) that was an economy rate not 1.0
Fixed long timeouts with many retries when connecting to non existent or stealh blocked servers.
Fixed loading of big saved games
Added cancel button while connecting to server
Fix for planet wide patrol task not getting enough initial patrol points, causing the task to constantly reset itself and cause lag.
Patrol task, auto repair task, and anti entity task now filter possible targets faster. This represents a decent perf boost for later game.
Fixed bounty claimed by ally voice over playing in group for nuclear missle ready.
Daniel Boll
am 22 Nov 2016 @ 14:59
Mehr Shots
(3)
