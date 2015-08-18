 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila







Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News
Planetary Annihilation - Titans

Planetary Annihilation: Performance-Patch

Personal Computer 
Dank eines frisch veröffentlichten Patches bekommt Planetary Annihilation eine Reihe von Performance-Optimierungen spendiert, darunter Multi-Threading-Unterstützung für Physik und KI. Aber auch andere Verbesserungen sind im Lieferumfang. Hier einige Beispiele:
  • Attempted fix for AMD green planet bug
  • Fixed missing build bar images for Enderstryke71 and Nefelpitou commanders.
  • Fixed incorrect economy rate when new player joins an empty slot cleared by another player leaving / kicked / spectating (or an AI removed) that was an economy rate not 1.0
  • Fixed long timeouts with many retries when connecting to non existent or stealh blocked servers.
  • Fixed loading of big saved games
  • Added cancel button while connecting to server
  • Fix for planet wide patrol task not getting enough initial patrol points, causing the task to constantly reset itself and cause lag.
  • Patrol task, auto repair task, and anti entity task now filter possible targets faster. This represents a decent perf boost for later game.
  • Fixed bounty claimed by ally voice over playing in group for nuclear missle ready.
Daniel Boll am 22 Nov 2016 @ 14:59
0
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
Iron Harvest
Iron Harvest
 		Emergency 2017 - Einsatz gegen den Terror
Emergency 2017 - Einsatz gegen den Terror
 		Diluvion
Diluvion
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
Screenshots
Planetary-Annihilation---Titans
Planetary-Annihilation---Titans
Mehr Shots (3)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Strategie: Echtzeit-Strategie
Release Termin:
18 August 2015
Hersteller:
Uber Entertainment

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  