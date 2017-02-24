 GBase - the gamer's base
    
oczko1 News

Conan Exiles - Patch räumt Exploits aus dem Weg

Personal Computer 
Conan ExilesPassend zum Wochenende hat Funcom einen neuen Patch für die Early-Access-Fassung von Conan Exiles freigegeben, der Exploits beseitigt, die Performance optimiert und die Grafik verfeinert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Gazelle now ragdoll properly after death
  • Elephants now ragdoll properly after death
  • Player turn rates and walk rates have been tweaked to fix animation problems
  • Added new equip animations for the fiber rope in 1st and 3rd person
  • Add social animations for the Hyena and Crocodile when they are stationary
  • Various tweaks to armors
  • Various tweaks to the male and female bodies
  • Various tweaks to the male and female heads and hair
  • The Relic Hunters now equip Relic Hunter armor pieces
Daniel Boll am 24 Feb 2017 @ 13:39
0
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Hersteller:
Funcom

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  
