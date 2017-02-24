GBase - the gamer's base
Conan Exiles - Patch räumt Exploits aus dem Weg
Passend zum Wochenende hat
Funcom
einen neuen Patch
für die Early-Access-Fassung von
Conan Exiles
freigegeben, der Exploits beseitigt, die Performance optimiert und die Grafik verfeinert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Gazelle now ragdoll properly after death
Elephants now ragdoll properly after death
Player turn rates and walk rates have been tweaked to fix animation problems
Added new equip animations for the fiber rope in 1st and 3rd person
Add social animations for the Hyena and Crocodile when they are stationary
Various tweaks to armors
Various tweaks to the male and female bodies
Various tweaks to the male and female heads and hair
The Relic Hunters now equip Relic Hunter armor pieces
Daniel Boll
am 24 Feb 2017 @ 13:39
Conan Exiles
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Hersteller
:
Funcom
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
