H1Z1 - King of the Hill - H1Z1 - KotH: Preseason-2-Patch
Mit dem jüngst freigegebenen
neuen Patch
leitet
Daybreak Game Company
die Preseason 2 von
H1Z1: King of the Hill
ein. Außerdem werden
Frostbite-Truhen
eingeführt und zahlreiche Verbesserungen vorgenommen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
We've tuned ping restrictions and fair play systems to be more consistently messaged.
We've made some enhancements to the projectile code that should result in fewer "ghost bullets" and improved hit registration with all guns.
Firing as a reload animation completes will no longer result in incorrect ammo counts.
Cleaned up the end of match screens (for death and victory) to display correct information across all game modes.
Winning teams will no longer incorrectly finish in second place.
Pressing the Escape button should correctly close in-game menus after winning a match.
Explosive arrow damage should be much more consistent.
Explosive arrows should no longer damage players through walls.
Terrain and trees should no longer block damage from HE grenades.
Bandages and first aid kits will be placed in the empty hotkey slot when looted from proximity.
Daniel Boll
am 07 Dez 2016 @ 15:46
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Hersteller
:
Daybreak Game Company
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
