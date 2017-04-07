 GBase - the gamer's base
H1Z1 - King of the Hill - Patch bringt Team-Verfolgerkamera

Personal Computer 
H1Z1 - King of the HillNicht nur H1Z1: Just Survive erhielt jüngst einen neuen Patch, sondern auch sein Ableger H1Z1: King of the Hill. Letztgenannter Titel bekommt darüber eine Verfolgerkamera für Spectator spendiert, mit der Teamkameraden nach dem Ableben beobachtet werden können. Des Weiteren sorgt das Update für eine abnehmende Leistung von Vehikeln, wenn diese Schaden nehmen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through the world and get stuck when dismounting their parachute.
  • Removed the ability to instantly go prone by side-stepping.
  • Removed the ability to switch seats in a vehicle while hotwiring.
  • Removed the ability to switch seats in a vehicle while moving.
  • Fixed an issue where players could exit vehicles, particularly at high speeds, at inconsistent locations. The location where players exit should be much more consistent now.
  • Fixed an exploit that would allow players to shoot behind them using alt-look.
  • Switching to ADS while strafing from free look will no longer make you lose mouse input.
  • Fixed the smoke grenades so that they do not render out while in gas.
Daniel Boll am 07 Apr 2017 @ 12:56
