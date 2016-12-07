 GBase - the gamer's base
    
H1Z1 - King of the Hill

H1Z1 - KotH: Preseason-2-Patch

Personal Computer 
Mit dem jüngst freigegebenen neuen Patch leitet Daybreak Game Company die Preseason 2 von H1Z1: King of the Hill ein. Außerdem werden Frostbite-Truhen eingeführt und zahlreiche Verbesserungen vorgenommen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • We've tuned ping restrictions and fair play systems to be more consistently messaged.
  • We've made some enhancements to the projectile code that should result in fewer "ghost bullets" and improved hit registration with all guns.
  • Firing as a reload animation completes will no longer result in incorrect ammo counts.
  • Cleaned up the end of match screens (for death and victory) to display correct information across all game modes.
  • Winning teams will no longer incorrectly finish in second place.
  • Pressing the Escape button should correctly close in-game menus after winning a match.
  • Explosive arrow damage should be much more consistent.
  • Explosive arrows should no longer damage players through walls.
    Terrain and trees should no longer block damage from HE grenades.
  • Bandages and first aid kits will be placed in the empty hotkey slot when looted from proximity.
Daniel Boll am 07 Dez 2016 @ 15:46
0
