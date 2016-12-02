 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Battlerite

Battlerite: Patch & Gratisphase

Personal Computer 
Das bei Stunlock Studios in Entwicklung befindliche MOBA-Spiel Battlerite bekam kürzlich den Patch 0.9.1.0 verpasst, der unter anderem folgende Inhalte an Bord hat:
  • Fixed some pathfinding issues with bots that made them get stuck on walls.
  • Fixed a bug with reloading abilities (Jade's, Iva's and Ezmo's M1s) that caused them to sometimes reload only one charge.
  • Equipment is now correctly stored on Steam Cloud by default instead of locally, which means that customization choices should be saved over multiple computers. You can turn this off in the Steam preferences.
  • Fixed an issue with performance dropping after playing for a long time.
Battlerite kann bis Sonntagabend kostenlos Probe gezockt werden und wird zurzeit mit 25 Prozent Rabatt angeboten, wobei der Titel noch mitten in einer Early-Access-Phase ist.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRPeWWeuO4c
Daniel Boll am 02 Dez 2016 @ 13:38
0
