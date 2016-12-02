GBase - the gamer's base
Battlerite: Patch & Gratisphase
Das bei
Stunlock Studios
in Entwicklung befindliche MOBA-Spiel
Battlerite
bekam kürzlich den
Patch 0.9.1.0
verpasst, der unter anderem folgende Inhalte an Bord hat:
Fixed some pathfinding issues with bots that made them get stuck on walls.
Fixed a bug with reloading abilities (Jade's, Iva's and Ezmo's M1s) that caused them to sometimes reload only one charge.
Equipment is now correctly stored on Steam Cloud by default instead of locally, which means that customization choices should be saved over multiple computers. You can turn this off in the Steam preferences.
Fixed an issue with performance dropping after playing for a long time.
Battlerite kann bis Sonntagabend kostenlos
Probe gezockt werden
und wird zurzeit mit 25 Prozent Rabatt angeboten, wobei der Titel noch mitten in einer Early-Access-Phase ist.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRPeWWeuO4c
Daniel Boll
am 02 Dez 2016 @ 13:38
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Release Termin
:
1. Quartal 2017
Hersteller
:
Stunlock Studios
Publisher
:
N/A
