The Other 99 - Patch mit feiger KI und erweiterten Gebieten

Personal Computer 
The Other 99Für die Early-Access-Ausgabe von The Other 99 (GBase-Vorschau) ist letzte Woche ein Patch erschienen, der das Fluchtverhalten mancher Nicht-Spieler-Charaktere optimiert, das Kampfsystem verbessert und diverse Gebiete erweitert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Mouse focus not correctly switching between UI/Game
  • Fixed an issue with navigation volumes that blocked player interaction with certain items
  • General improvements to the map to reduce the amount of times the player gets stuck
  • Visual shading artefact fixed on AI shirt pockets
  • Renamed some junk items so that they're clearer within the inventory
  • Fixed a few instances of the AI A-Posing whilst performing certain animations
  • Fixed an issue with AIs entering combat range
  • Fixed a couple of issues with AIs getting stuck in behaviours
Daniel Boll am 09 Dez 2016 @ 12:29
