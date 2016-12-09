GBase - the gamer's base
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
The Other 99 - Patch mit feiger KI und erweiterten Gebieten
Für die Early-Access-Ausgabe von
The Other 99
(
GBase-Vorschau
) ist letzte Woche
ein Patch
erschienen, der das Fluchtverhalten mancher Nicht-Spieler-Charaktere optimiert, das Kampfsystem verbessert und diverse Gebiete erweitert. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Mouse focus not correctly switching between UI/Game
Fixed an issue with navigation volumes that blocked player interaction with certain items
General improvements to the map to reduce the amount of times the player gets stuck
Visual shading artefact fixed on AI shirt pockets
Renamed some junk items so that they're clearer within the inventory
Fixed a few instances of the AI A-Posing whilst performing certain animations
Fixed an issue with AIs entering combat range
Fixed a couple of issues with AIs getting stuck in behaviours
Daniel Boll
am 09 Dez 2016 @ 12:29
Tweet
0
Telltales Guardians of the Galaxy
Hellion
The Walking Dead - A New Frontier
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
The Other 99: Patch mit Speichersystem
Vorschau: The Other 99
The Other 99: Early Access gestartet
Preview
Mehr Shots
(10)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Hersteller
:
Burning Arrow
Publisher
:
Deck13 Interactive
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt