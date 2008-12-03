GBase - the gamer's base
Grand Theft Auto IV - Grand Theft Auto IV: Neuer Patch
Nach jahrelanger Pause hat
Rockstar Games
seinem Open-World-Titel
Grand Theft Auto IV
einen neuen Patch
verpasst. Wer jetzt hofft, dass der Games-for-Windows-Live-Zwang damit passé ist, wird allerdings enttäuscht. Hier der vollständige Changelog:
Added error code "WTV270" to indicate a problem with connecting to Windows Live Sign in Assistant / Games for Windows Live Servers.
Added Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 to compatible OS check.
Added Display Controller image in Controller Configuration.
Fixed a bug which made completing "Out of Commission" mission impossible when frame rate exceeds 60fps.
Fixed a bug with the "Resource Usage" indicator on graphics cards with more than 2GB of VRAM.
Fixed a bug that restricted settings changes when using modern video cards.
Fixed a bug with the map crosshair on certain resolutions.
Fixed a bug with text scrolling in "Brief" Menu.
Fixed "drawlist overflow" crash.
Minor performance optimizations.
Daniel Boll
am 30 Nov 2016 @ 17:26
GTA V: Erste Infos
GTA V: Erster Trailer
GTA V: Es ist offiziell!
GTA IV: Bessere Grafik durch Mod
GTA: Projekt war ein Desaster
GTA IV: Bessere Schatten, weniger Software
Grand Theft Auto V: In Planung?
The Lost and Damned: Trailer!
GTA IV-Patch ist da
(Update) GTA IV im GBase-Test!
10
von
41
Weitere anzeigen
