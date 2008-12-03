 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila





Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Grand Theft Auto IV - Grand Theft Auto IV: Neuer Patch

Personal Computer 
Grand Theft Auto IVNach jahrelanger Pause hat Rockstar Games seinem Open-World-Titel Grand Theft Auto IV einen neuen Patch verpasst. Wer jetzt hofft, dass der Games-for-Windows-Live-Zwang damit passé ist, wird allerdings enttäuscht. Hier der vollständige Changelog:
  • Added error code "WTV270" to indicate a problem with connecting to Windows Live Sign in Assistant / Games for Windows Live Servers.
  • Added Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 to compatible OS check.
  • Added Display Controller image in Controller Configuration.
  • Fixed a bug which made completing "Out of Commission" mission impossible when frame rate exceeds 60fps.
  • Fixed a bug with the "Resource Usage" indicator on graphics cards with more than 2GB of VRAM.
  • Fixed a bug that restricted settings changes when using modern video cards.
  • Fixed a bug with the map crosshair on certain resolutions.
  • Fixed a bug with text scrolling in "Brief" Menu.
  • Fixed "drawlist overflow" crash.
  • Minor performance optimizations.
Daniel Boll am 30 Nov 2016 @ 17:26
0
Quelle
oczko1 Verwandte Spiele
MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries
MechWarrior 5 - Mercenaries
 		Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
Bulletstorm - Full Clip Edition
 		Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
Duke Nukem 3D - 20th Anniversary World Tour
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 41  Weitere anzeigen
oczko1 Tipps & Tricks
Artikel
Screenshots
Grand-Theft-Auto-IV
Grand-Theft-Auto-IV
Mehr Shots (11)
Downloads
Videos

GTA V Debut Trailer
Trailer #5
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin:
3 Dezember 2008
Game-Abo:
  
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  