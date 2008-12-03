 GBase - the gamer's base
    
Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV: Neuer Patch

Personal Computer 
Nach jahrelanger Pause hat Rockstar Games seinem Open-World-Titel Grand Theft Auto IV einen neuen Patch verpasst. Wer jetzt hofft, dass der Games-for-Windows-Live-Zwang damit passé ist, wird allerdings enttäuscht. Hier der vollständige Changelog:
  • Added error code "WTV270" to indicate a problem with connecting to Windows Live Sign in Assistant / Games for Windows Live Servers.
  • Added Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 to compatible OS check.
  • Added Display Controller image in Controller Configuration.
  • Fixed a bug which made completing "Out of Commission" mission impossible when frame rate exceeds 60fps.
  • Fixed a bug with the "Resource Usage" indicator on graphics cards with more than 2GB of VRAM.
  • Fixed a bug that restricted settings changes when using modern video cards.
  • Fixed a bug with the map crosshair on certain resolutions.
  • Fixed a bug with text scrolling in "Brief" Menu.
  • Fixed "drawlist overflow" crash.
  • Minor performance optimizations.
Daniel Boll am 30 Nov 2016 @ 17:26
