 GBase - the gamer's base

Horizon - Zero Dawn - Patch 1.10 behebt viele Fehler

Playstation 4 
Horizon - Zero DawnFür das PS4-exklusive Horizon: Zero Dawn steht ab sofort der Patch 1.10 zum Download bereit. Er behebt unter anderem eine Vielzahl unterschiedlichster Fehler und schaltet eine Option zum gleichzeitigen Kauf mehrerer Gegenstände frei.

Einige Beispiele aus dem Changelog lauten:
  • Fixed an issue in the main quest "The Point of the Spear" where some players could be teleported outside the quest area during the objective "Loot the Sawtooth Carcass".
  • Fixed an issue in the main quest "The Point of the Spear" where some players could buy fire arrows from Karst rather than crafting them.
  • Fixed an issue in the main quest "The Proving" where players would be put back into the last checkpoint for the quest, making it impossible to continue the game.
  • Fixed an issue in "The War-Chief's Trail" where fast- travelling away and back when Sona reached the cliff would sometimes prevent Sona's A.I. from working correctly.
  • Fixed an issue in the sub quest "Revenge of the Nora" where some players could be blocked from progressing due to an invisible collision near the third bandit camp.
  • Fixed an issue in the quest "The Sun Shall Fall" where some players fast-travelling immediately after destroying the Sonic Device would be unable to progress upon returning to the gate.
Alexander Boedeker am 22 Mrz 2017 @ 15:47
Genre:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin:
1 März 2017
Hersteller:
Guerrilla

Publisher:
Sony
