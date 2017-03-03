GBase - the gamer's base
Super Bomberman R - Weitere Optimierungen und frische Levels
Für das Nintendo-Switch-exklusive
Super Bomberman R
steht
der Patch 1.3
ab sofort zum Download bereit. Er schaltet vier Levels sowie zwei Gegenstände gegen im Spiel sammelbare Juwelen frei und nimmt auch noch folgende Optimierungen am Gameplay und der Technik vor:
The frame rate of the entire game has been improved. We also made slight adjustments and improved the controls as well.
Less lags are likelier to happen when every participant in the Online Battle have good network connection. (If you want to find opponents with good connection, set Other > Basic Settings > Network Settings to the very left.)
Made it possible to press L/R to change the inclination of the map in the Story Mode. Other > Basing Settings will also allow you to fix the camera position as well.
You can now choose the strength of the COM on the Multiplayer Battle Mode.
The strength of the Five Dastardly Bombers on the Story Mode have been adjusted.
The difficulties of Beginner and Normal have been reduced, making it easier to beat them.
Adjusted the heights and slopes on some maps to improve the visibility.
If you continue a certain number of times in the Story Mode, you will be able to continue without paying anymore gems.
Changed the BP (Battle Point) increase/decrease rate for the League Battle.
Fixed other various small bugs.
Alexander Boedeker
am 21 Apr 2017 @ 10:22
Sine Mora
Namco Museum
RIVE
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Ätzende Mehrspielerschlachten im Kurztest
Patch gegen Input-Lag veröffentlicht
Neues Bomberman ein Switch-Exklusivtitel
Mehr Shots
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Arcade
Release Termin
:
3 März 2017
Hersteller
:
Konami
Publisher
:
Konami
Kaufen
Game-Abo:
