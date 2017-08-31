GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Conan Exiles - Patch erweitert Sprintsystem
Für die Early-Access-Ausgabe von
Conan Exiles
steht
ein neuer Patch
zur Verfügung, der das Sprintsystem dahingehend erweitert, dass die Waffe beim Rennen automatisch weggesteckt und beim Stoppen wieder herausgeholt wird. Obendrauf gibt es zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen wie diese:
Glass Flasks can now be filled at all water sources
Fixed a problem where you cannot rebind mouse buttons in the Keybinding section
Text input for message of the day is now easier to use both on PC and Xbox
Removed log spam for creatures failing to spawn
Fixed a client crash related to blueprint dependencies
Explosive jars are now gone from all loot tables, both chests and NPCs
Black Ice Crenelated walls now correctly deal damage to climbing players
Clan owner can now promote another member to Leader
Daniel Boll
am 31 Aug 2017 @ 14:55
Tweet
0
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Skull & Bones
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Preview-Start für XOne & PC-Frozen-North-P..
Schneeregion als Add-on-Inhalt ab 16. Augu..
Patch ermöglicht Kletterei
Termine für Xbox One & PlayStation 4 (Upda..
Patch macht Avatare verwundbar
Patch bringt Explosivfallen mit
Patch mit über 50 neuen Emotes
Patch bringt The-Dregs-Dungeon
Großer Patch führt Katapulte ein
Exploit-Kopfgeld, Patch & Hotfix
10
von
23
Weitere anzeigen
Mehr Shots
(16)
The Frozen North Launch Trailer
Xbox One Gameplay Movie
The Frozen North Free Expansion Update Trailer
E3 2017 Xbox One/Expansion Teaser Trailer
Early Access Launch Trailer
Official Cinematic Trailer
Dominate Making of Movie
Build Making of Movie
Survive Making of Movie
Xbox One und PC Announcement Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
1. Quartal 2018
Hersteller
:
Funcom
Publisher
:
Koch Media
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt