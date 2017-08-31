 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
Conan Exiles - Patch erweitert Sprintsystem

Personal Computer Xbox one 
Conan ExilesFür die Early-Access-Ausgabe von Conan Exiles steht ein neuer Patch zur Verfügung, der das Sprintsystem dahingehend erweitert, dass die Waffe beim Rennen automatisch weggesteckt und beim Stoppen wieder herausgeholt wird. Obendrauf gibt es zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen wie diese:
  • Glass Flasks can now be filled at all water sources
  • Fixed a problem where you cannot rebind mouse buttons in the Keybinding section
  • Text input for message of the day is now easier to use both on PC and Xbox
  • Removed log spam for creatures failing to spawn
  • Fixed a client crash related to blueprint dependencies
  • Explosive jars are now gone from all loot tables, both chests and NPCs
  • Black Ice Crenelated walls now correctly deal damage to climbing players
  • Clan owner can now promote another member to Leader
Daniel Boll am 31 Aug 2017 @ 14:55
0
Screenshots
Conan-Exiles
Conan-Exiles
Mehr Shots (16)
Videos

The Frozen North Launch Trailer
Xbox One Gameplay Movie
The Frozen North Free Expansion Update Trailer
E3 2017 Xbox One/Expansion Teaser Trailer
Early Access Launch Trailer
Official Cinematic Trailer
Dominate Making of Movie
Build Making of Movie
Survive Making of Movie
Xbox One und PC Announcement Trailer
Genre:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin:
1. Quartal 2018
Hersteller:
Funcom

Publisher:
Koch Media
Game-Abo:
  