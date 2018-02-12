GBase - the gamer's base
Crossout - Patch mit Firestarters-Fraktion
Für
Targem Games'
Autokampf-MMOG
Crossout
ist kürzlich
der Patch 0.9.0
erschienen, der die neue Firestarters-Fraktion vollständig einführt und natürlich zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen mitbringt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Improved the 'Wing' model.
Modified model of the gun 'Tsunami'.
Fixed the bug of the 'Travel Bag' animation.
The error in determining the current window mode is fixed.
Fixed an error with displaying the ammunition marker in some raids.
Fixed a bug where the use of the Cerberus cockpit was not counted as the use of melee weapons in seasons.
Fixed self-destruct indicator of the cabin 'Icebox'.
Fixed a bug with displaying resources in the 'Track' function.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptGO_raA_HM
Daniel Boll
am 12 Feb 2018 @ 11:26
Tweet
0
