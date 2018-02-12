 GBase - the gamer's base
Crossout - Patch mit Firestarters-Fraktion

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
CrossoutFür Targem Games' Autokampf-MMOG Crossout ist kürzlich der Patch 0.9.0 erschienen, der die neue Firestarters-Fraktion vollständig einführt und natürlich zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen mitbringt. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Improved the 'Wing' model.
    Modified model of the gun 'Tsunami'.
  • Fixed the bug of the 'Travel Bag' animation.
  • The error in determining the current window mode is fixed.
  • Fixed an error with displaying the ammunition marker in some raids.
  • Fixed a bug where the use of the Cerberus cockpit was not counted as the use of melee weapons in seasons.
  • Fixed self-destruct indicator of the cabin 'Icebox'.
  • Fixed a bug with displaying resources in the 'Track' function.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptGO_raA_HM
Daniel Boll am 12 Feb 2018 @ 11:26
0
Screenshots
Crossout
Crossout
Mehr Shots (7)
Spiel empfehlen:
Genre:
Simulation und Sport: Fun Racer
Hersteller:
Targem Games

Publisher:
Gaijin Entertainment
