F1 2017 - Patch bringt Fotomodus für Konsolen
Codemasters
hat seiner Rennsimulation
F1 2017
einen neuen Patch
spendiert, der die Konsolenversionen mit einem Fotomodus erweitert und eine LAN-Funktion für PC sowie PlayStation 4 mitbringt. Außerdem an Bord sind neue Fahrzeuglackierungen und zahlreiche Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Fixed an issue where continuing an online championship resulted in a crash.
Fixed an issue in multiplayer where blue flags were occurring at the start of a race once - OSQ had finished.
Fixed issue where players could be disqualified at the end of a race if they were disqualified during the formation lap.
Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where the player position panel was showing incorrect positions when the spectating qualifying sessions.
Fixed a multiplayer issue where players were starting a race in the wrong cars after OSQ if host migration had occurred.
Fixed an issue where using an instant replay in practice and qualifying could cause the tyre models on all cars to disappear.
Daniel Boll
am 17 Okt 2017 @ 12:09
Jurassic World Evolution
Forza Motorsport 7
Tennis World Tour
Aktuelle Jahresausgabe im Test
Release-Datum und erste Infos (Update)
Review
Mehr Shots
(3)
Born to be Wild Trailer
Lando Norris McLaren Gameplay Trailer
Career Trailer
Born To Make History Trailer
McLaren Trailer
Max Verstappen "Silverstone Short" Gameplay Trailer
2006 Renault R26 Trailer
Williams Trailer
Scuderia Ferrari Trailer
2010 Red Bull Racing RB6 Trailer
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Simulation
Release Termin
:
25 August 2017
Hersteller
:
Codemasters
Publisher
:
Codemasters
