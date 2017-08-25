 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

F1 2017 - Patch bringt Fotomodus für Konsolen

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
F1 2017Codemasters hat seiner Rennsimulation F1 2017 einen neuen Patch spendiert, der die Konsolenversionen mit einem Fotomodus erweitert und eine LAN-Funktion für PC sowie PlayStation 4 mitbringt. Außerdem an Bord sind neue Fahrzeuglackierungen und zahlreiche Fehlerbereinigungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Fixed an issue where continuing an online championship resulted in a crash.
  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer where blue flags were occurring at the start of a race once - OSQ had finished.
  • Fixed issue where players could be disqualified at the end of a race if they were disqualified during the formation lap.
  • Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where the player position panel was showing incorrect positions when the spectating qualifying sessions.
  • Fixed a multiplayer issue where players were starting a race in the wrong cars after OSQ if host migration had occurred.
  • Fixed an issue where using an instant replay in practice and qualifying could cause the tyre models on all cars to disappear.
Daniel Boll am 17 Okt 2017 @ 12:09
0
F1-2017
F1-2017
