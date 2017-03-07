GBase - the gamer's base
Ghost Recon - Wildlands - Erster Patch für den PvP-Modus verfügbar
Ubisoft
hat
einen ersten Patch
für den kürzlich gestarteten PvP-Modus von
Ghost Recon: Wildlands
bereitgestellt. Die Aktualisierung fügt unter anderem fünf weitere Karten, den Spielmodus Uplink sowie mit dem Störenfried eine neue Klasse hinzu. Außerdem werden auch Fehler beseitigt; zum Beispiel diese hier:
Fixed an issue where the name and description for the Thermal Vision Perk were incorrect.
Fixed an issue where the weapon icon was missing in the kill log for P12 (Scout Class), P45T (Artillery Class), and 5.7 USG (Tank) pistols.
Fixed an issue where the Aim Assist would reset to ON at the beginning of every round.
Fixed an issue where the aiming and damage UI circle of the Mortar drone was not shown on the surface of the water.
Fixed an issue where the medic drone mark remained active on the HUD for all other classes with a drone in bag.
Fixed an issue where the enemy sound marker was not showing on the tacmap when spectating.
Alexander Boedeker
am 16 Nov 2017 @ 18:17
Serious Sam 3 VR: BFE
Mothergunship
Pantropy
Review
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
7 März 2017
Hersteller
:
Ubisoft
Publisher
:
Ubisoft
