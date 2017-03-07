 GBase - the gamer's base
Ghost Recon - Wildlands - Erster Patch für den PvP-Modus verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Ghost Recon - WildlandsUbisoft hat einen ersten Patch für den kürzlich gestarteten PvP-Modus von Ghost Recon: Wildlands bereitgestellt. Die Aktualisierung fügt unter anderem fünf weitere Karten, den Spielmodus Uplink sowie mit dem Störenfried eine neue Klasse hinzu. Außerdem werden auch Fehler beseitigt; zum Beispiel diese hier:
  • Fixed an issue where the name and description for the Thermal Vision Perk were incorrect.
  • Fixed an issue where the weapon icon was missing in the kill log for P12 (Scout Class), P45T (Artillery Class), and 5.7 USG (Tank) pistols.
  • Fixed an issue where the Aim Assist would reset to ON at the beginning of every round.
  • Fixed an issue where the aiming and damage UI circle of the Mortar drone was not shown on the surface of the water.
  • Fixed an issue where the medic drone mark remained active on the HUD for all other classes with a drone in bag.
  • Fixed an issue where the enemy sound marker was not showing on the tacmap when spectating.
Alexander Boedeker am 16 Nov 2017 @ 18:17
0
