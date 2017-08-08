 GBase - the gamer's base
Hellblade - Erster Patch behebt viele Fehler

Personal Computer Playstation 4 
HellbladeNinja Theory spendierte seinem kürzlich veröffentlichten Action-Adventure Hellblade nun einen ersten Patch, der viele seit Erscheinen gemeldete Fehler und Probleme aus dem Weg räumt. Hier ein paar Beispiele:
  • Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in the Fenrir Cave by the ‘M’ rune door puzzle.
  • Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave due to check pointing after skipping a lit region.
  • Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave if player fails to collect floor rune after combat and subsequently dies.
  • Fixed collision issues that could allow players to unintentionally exit the game world.
  • Various subtitle localisation fixes across a number of languages.
  • Fixed an issue where key bindings and run toggle were not being saved between game sessions on PC.
Daniel Boll am 18 Aug 2017 @ 13:56
