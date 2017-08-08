GBase - the gamer's base
Hellblade - Erster Patch behebt viele Fehler
Ninja Theory
spendierte seinem kürzlich veröffentlichten Action-Adventure
Hellblade
nun
einen ersten Patch
, der viele seit Erscheinen gemeldete Fehler und Probleme aus dem Weg räumt. Hier ein paar Beispiele:
Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in the Fenrir Cave by the ‘M’ rune door puzzle.
Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave due to check pointing after skipping a lit region.
Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave if player fails to collect floor rune after combat and subsequently dies.
Fixed collision issues that could allow players to unintentionally exit the game world.
Various subtitle localisation fixes across a number of languages.
Fixed an issue where key bindings and run toggle were not being saved between game sessions on PC.
Daniel Boll
am 18 Aug 2017 @ 13:56
Dynasty Warriors 9
ECHO
The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Games Series
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin
:
8 August 2017
Hersteller
:
Ninja Theory
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
