Metal Gear Survive - Patch 1.04 mit frischen Koop-Missionen

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Metal Gear SurviveKonami hat die Aktualisierung 1.04 für Metal Gear Survive zur Verfügung gestellt. Diese schaltet etwa weitere Rettungsmissionen für den Koop-Modus frei und ermöglicht es euch, die Steuerung eures Controllers individuell anzupassen.

Der Changelog in seiner Gesamtheit:

NEW CO-OP Rescue Missions
  • The objective of Rescue Missions is to evacuate Charon Corps survivors who have gone missing after failing a Salvage Mission. Make use of the terrain as well as your Interceptor and Defense units to secure a safe escape route, while thwarting hoards of enemies.
Rescue Mission Event
  • "The Captive Ferrymen." Play the event to earn standard CO-OP rewards (e.g., Kuban energy, resources, recipes), as well as Battle Points (BP) which will unlock other rewards as you accumulate more BP.
Other content updates
  • Added controller customization features
  • Speeding up the digging of the Wormhole Digger will be reflected on personal score
  • Added new plan to Base Camp Dig
  • Added enhancement items for weapons and gears (Legendary)
  • Bug fixes and game balance changes
Alexander Boedeker am 13 Mrz 2018 @ 19:41
0
