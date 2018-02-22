GBase - the gamer's base
Metal Gear Survive - Patch 1.04 mit frischen Koop-Missionen
Konami
hat die Aktualisierung 1.04 für
Metal Gear Survive
zur Verfügung gestellt. Diese schaltet etwa weitere Rettungsmissionen für den Koop-Modus frei und ermöglicht es euch, die Steuerung eures Controllers individuell anzupassen.
Der Changelog
in seiner Gesamtheit:
NEW CO-OP Rescue Missions
The objective of Rescue Missions is to evacuate Charon Corps survivors who have gone missing after failing a Salvage Mission. Make use of the terrain as well as your Interceptor and Defense units to secure a safe escape route, while thwarting hoards of enemies.
Rescue Mission Event
"The Captive Ferrymen." Play the event to earn standard CO-OP rewards (e.g., Kuban energy, resources, recipes), as well as Battle Points (BP) which will unlock other rewards as you accumulate more BP.
Other content updates
Added controller customization features
Speeding up the digging of the Wormhole Digger will be reflected on personal score
Added new plan to Base Camp Dig
Added enhancement items for weapons and gears (Legendary)
Bug fixes and game balance changes
Alexander Boedeker
am 13 Mrz 2018 @ 19:41
The Beast Inside
Masters of Anima
Omensight
