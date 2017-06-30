GBase - the gamer's base
Micro Machines World Series - Patch 1.05 benennt Spielmodi um
Codemasters
hat nun einen dritten Patch (Changelog für Version
1.03
&
1.04
) für das Arcade-Rennspiel
Micro Machines World Series
veröffentlicht. Das jüngste Update 1.05 benennt unter anderem einige Spielmodi um und behebt zahlreiche Fehler.
Changed "Quick Play" to "AI Match" - this mode will not enter matchmaking, but Group play is supported allowing friends to play synchronously with each other against the AI if they have formed a group together. Progression is the same as previous QP, and you can use this mode to gain XP and unlock loot boxes. However, this is still an Online Only mode as the server dictates maps and game rules.
Changed "Ranked Play" to "Public Match".
- During a Season all events contribute points.
- Out of season, you will still enter matchmaking against other players.
- This mode is no longer locked at the start of the game.
"Skirmish" renamed to "Local Play".
Fixed issue with "Tooled Up" achievement/trophy not unlocking under certain conditions. This should also now unlock retrospectively for players who previously completed it.
Lt Shields APB ultimate has been visually improved.
Vehicles can now be rotated in the garage.
Addressed some issues with sharing ADSL line connections.
Lots of other bug fixes.
Alexander Boedeker
am 02 Aug 2017 @ 13:53
Pressure Overdrive
The Crew 2
Need for Speed Payback
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Ein Klassiker kehrt in Kürze zurück (Updat..
Mehr Shots
(7)
Launch Trailer
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Fun Racer
Release Termin
:
30 Juni 2017
Hersteller
:
Codemasters
Publisher
:
Codemasters
Game-Abo:
