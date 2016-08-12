GBase - the gamer's base
No Man's Sky - Patch 1.32 verfügbar
Hello Games
veröffentlichte kürzlich
einen neuen Patch
für
No Man's Sky
. Die Version 1.32 bringt unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mit:
Fixed an issue that could cause cargo slots not to unlock after purchase
Players who had previously learned all alien words are now able to progress through the story
Players who've unlocked all general exosuit slots can now unlock tech and cargo slots as intended
We've fixed an issue that caused base NPCs to stop responding after claiming a new base location. This will prevent new occurrences of the issue, a fix for those who have already experienced it is under investigation
Fixed an issue preventing players from being able to finish farmer and exocraft missions
Daniel Boll
am 18 Aug 2017 @ 13:09
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 1.3 mit mehr Story-Inhalten
Patch 1.24 merzt einige Fehler aus
Patch 1.23 optimiert HBAO-Effekte
Patch 1.22 erscheint in Kürze
Path-Finder-Patch mit Permadeath
Patch 1.13 verspricht größere Gefechte
No Man's Sky: Patch 1.12 erschienen
(Upd) No Man's Sky: Untersuchungen wegen W..
No Man's Sky: Foundation-Patch
No Man's Sky: Patch 1.08 & 1.09
10
von
18
Weitere anzeigen
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin
:
12 August 2016
Hersteller
:
Hello Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
