No Man's Sky - Patch 1.32 verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 
No Man's SkyHello Games veröffentlichte kürzlich einen neuen Patch für No Man's Sky. Die Version 1.32 bringt unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mit:
  • Fixed an issue that could cause cargo slots not to unlock after purchase
  • Players who had previously learned all alien words are now able to progress through the story
  • Players who've unlocked all general exosuit slots can now unlock tech and cargo slots as intended
  • We've fixed an issue that caused base NPCs to stop responding after claiming a new base location. This will prevent new occurrences of the issue, a fix for those who have already experienced it is under investigation
  • Fixed an issue preventing players from being able to finish farmer and exocraft missions
Daniel Boll am 18 Aug 2017 @ 13:09
0
Screenshots
No-Mans-Sky
No-Mans-Sky
Genre:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin:
12 August 2016
Hersteller:
Hello Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  