No Man's Sky - Patch 1.34 ab sofort verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 
No Man's SkyNach einer längeren Durststrecke gibt es für No Man's Sky jetzt Schlag auf Schlag neue Updates. So hat die Spieleschmiede Hello Games nun das Update 1.34 bereitgestellt. Die folgenden beispielhaften Korrekturmeldungen stammen aus dem Gesamt-Changelog:
  • Fixed an issue where large numbers of portal visits would be added to save files, greatly increasing the save size and impeding the ability to save the game. We're aware there are still some players experiencing this issue, and we're currently investigating any remaining reports.
  • Prevented the terrain editor draining in charge when editing empty voxels
  • Prevented players being able to edit terrain outside their base radius for free while standing inside their base
  • Fixed responses made to Artemis and Apollo at times being incorrectly tracked
  • Prevented players being blocked from progressing if they decline to enter glyphs into a particular story portal
  • Fixed instances where Atlas text was appearing as though it came from an NPC
  • Fixed FoV in photo mode showing degrees as a temperature
Alexander Boedeker am 26 Aug 2017 @ 13:21
Genre:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin:
12 August 2016
Hersteller:
Hello Games

Publisher:
N/A
Game-Abo:
  