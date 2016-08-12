GBase - the gamer's base
No Man's Sky - Patch 1.34 ab sofort verfügbar
Nach einer längeren Durststrecke gibt es für
No Man's Sky
jetzt Schlag auf Schlag neue Updates. So hat die Spieleschmiede
Hello Games
nun das Update 1.34 bereitgestellt. Die folgenden beispielhaften Korrekturmeldungen stammen
aus dem Gesamt-Changelog
:
Fixed an issue where large numbers of portal visits would be added to save files, greatly increasing the save size and impeding the ability to save the game. We're aware there are still some players experiencing this issue, and we're currently investigating any remaining reports.
Prevented the terrain editor draining in charge when editing empty voxels
Prevented players being able to edit terrain outside their base radius for free while standing inside their base
Fixed responses made to Artemis and Apollo at times being incorrectly tracked
Prevented players being blocked from progressing if they decline to enter glyphs into a particular story portal
Fixed instances where Atlas text was appearing as though it came from an NPC
Fixed FoV in photo mode showing degrees as a temperature
Alexander Boedeker
am 26 Aug 2017 @ 13:21
0
Danganronpa V3 - Killing Harmony
EAs Fe
We Happy Few
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 1.33 verfügbar
Patch 1.32 verfügbar
Patch 1.3 mit mehr Story-Inhalten
Patch 1.24 merzt einige Fehler aus
Patch 1.23 optimiert HBAO-Effekte
Patch 1.22 erscheint in Kürze
Path-Finder-Patch mit Permadeath
Patch 1.13 verspricht größere Gefechte
No Man's Sky: Patch 1.12 erschienen
(Upd) No Man's Sky: Untersuchungen wegen W..
10
von
20
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin
:
12 August 2016
Hersteller
:
Hello Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
