No Man's Sky - Patch mit neuem Speichersystem
Hello Games
führte nun
via Patch
ein neues Speichersystem in
No Man's Sky
ein. Fünf Speicherplätze stehen ab sofort zur Verfügung, wobei jeder Slot für einen beliebigen Spielmodus verwendet werden kann. Obendrauf gibt's zahlreiche allgemeine Spielverbesserungen wie diese:
Made the temperature range of dead planets more varied
In-flight weather effects now vary in strength based on height
The Analysis Visor can now be used to scan farm plants and see the remaining growth time
Analysis Visor can scan ships to determine their class, type and value at a distance
The Analysis Visor can be used to see the approximate distance of resources discovered with the Scanner
Added error message when no outpost is found by the economy scanner
Added the ability to skip black bars when discovering a planet or solar system
am 04 Okt 2017 @ 14:30
Nioh
Okami HD
L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
Patch mit Cockpit-Rundumsicht
Patch 1.35 verfügbar
Patch 1.34 ab sofort verfügbar
Patch 1.33 verfügbar
Patch 1.32 verfügbar
Patch 1.3 mit mehr Story-Inhalten
Patch 1.24 merzt einige Fehler aus
Patch 1.23 optimiert HBAO-Effekte
Patch 1.22 erscheint in Kürze
Path-Finder-Patch mit Permadeath
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Adventure
Release Termin
:
12 August 2016
Hersteller
:
Hello Games
Publisher
:
N/A
