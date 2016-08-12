 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
News

No Man's Sky - Patch mit neuem Speichersystem

Personal Computer Playstation 4 
No Man's SkyHello Games führte nun via Patch ein neues Speichersystem in No Man's Sky ein. Fünf Speicherplätze stehen ab sofort zur Verfügung, wobei jeder Slot für einen beliebigen Spielmodus verwendet werden kann. Obendrauf gibt's zahlreiche allgemeine Spielverbesserungen wie diese:
  • Made the temperature range of dead planets more varied
  • In-flight weather effects now vary in strength based on height
  • The Analysis Visor can now be used to scan farm plants and see the remaining growth time
  • Analysis Visor can scan ships to determine their class, type and value at a distance
  • The Analysis Visor can be used to see the approximate distance of resources discovered with the Scanner
  • Added error message when no outpost is found by the economy scanner
  • Added the ability to skip black bars when discovering a planet or solar system
Daniel Boll am 04 Okt 2017 @ 14:30
0
