GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Path of Exile - Deutsche Lokalisierung in Kürze
Wie im Rahmen des offiziellen Starts der Xbox-One-Umsetzung von
Path of Exile
bereits angedeutet
wurde, arbeitet die Spieleschmiede
Grinding Gear Games
an einer deutschen Lokalisierung des F2P-Hack-&-Slay-Titels
Path of Exile
. Eben jene soll gemeinsam mit Spanisch und Französisch nächste Woche als unfertige Variante in der PC-Version landen. Der
entsprechende Patch
wird außerdem diverse Verbesserungen fürs Spiel mitbringen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Added two new uniques that we'll reveal next week.
Fixed a bug where flasks that remove bleeding did not removing stacking bleeding from the Crimson Dance keystone.
Fixed a bug where the Brutal Fervour ascendancy passive would not remove Crimson Dance bleeding.
Fixed a bug where increases and reductions to the effect of flasks were also being added to the percentage of recovery granted instantly by flasks with the "Bubbling" mod. This caused several bad things to happen if this percentage exceeded 100%.
Daniel Boll
am 29 Sep 2017 @ 12:06
Tweet
0
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Skull & Bones
Weapons of Mythology - New Age
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Patch 3.0.1 verfügbar
Patch 3.0.0 bringt sechs neue Akte (Update)
PC-Patch 2.5.2 & Xbox-One-Umsetzung (Updat..
Patch 2.6.3 als 2.6.1-Ersatz
Patch 2.6.0f für den F2P-Titel verfügbar
Patch 2.6.0D in Kürze
Patch 2.6.0 samt Hotfixes verfügbar
Path of Exile: Patch 2.5.0 heute
Path of Exile: Patch 2.4.0
Path of Exile: Patch 2.3.0 verfügbar
10
von
42
Weitere anzeigen
Preview
Mehr Shots
(18)
The Awakening Trailer
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Adventure und Rollenspiel: MMORPG
Release Termin
:
23 Oktober 2013
Hersteller
:
Grinding Gear Games
Publisher
:
N/A
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt