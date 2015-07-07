 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

Rocket League - Patch 1.36 verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Rocket LeaguePsyonix veröffentlichte kürzlich einen neuen Patch zum Mehrspielerspektakel Rocket League. Folgende Verbesserungen sind Teil des Lieferumfangs:
  • Fixed a bug with Quick Chat that caused players to automatically say "Great Pass!" or other options instead of being able to select an intended chat option
  • Fixed a bug where typing in Party Chat in the Main Menu would skip songs in the selected Playlist
  • Reverted a change that caused Controller Vibration to be weaker since the Anniversary update
  • The "Hide Competitive Divisions" option will now work correctly with the new Find Match menu
  • Corrected a suspension issue with the Batmobile and Mantis that caused them to be more visually elevated than pre-Anniversary Update
  • Fixed issues with the grass on Champions Field on Low and Medium Graphics settings
Daniel Boll am 14 Jul 2017 @ 12:46
