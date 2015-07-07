GBase - the gamer's base
Rocket League - Patch 1.36 verfügbar
Psyonix
veröffentlichte kürzlich
einen neuen Patch
zum Mehrspielerspektakel
Rocket League
. Folgende Verbesserungen sind Teil des Lieferumfangs:
Fixed a bug with Quick Chat that caused players to automatically say "Great Pass!" or other options instead of being able to select an intended chat option
Fixed a bug where typing in Party Chat in the Main Menu would skip songs in the selected Playlist
Reverted a change that caused Controller Vibration to be weaker since the Anniversary update
The "Hide Competitive Divisions" option will now work correctly with the new Find Match menu
Corrected a suspension issue with the Batmobile and Mantis that caused them to be more visually elevated than pre-Anniversary Update
Fixed issues with the grass on Champions Field on Low and Medium Graphics settings
Daniel Boll
am 14 Jul 2017 @ 12:46
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Sport
Release Termin
:
7 Juli 2015
Hersteller
:
Psyonix
Publisher
:
Psyonix
