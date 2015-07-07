GBase - the gamer's base
Rocket League - Patch 1.38 verfügbar
Entwickler
Psyonix
hat seinem Mehrspieler-Hit
Rocket League
einen neuen Patch
spendiert, der unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mitbringt:
Boost audio will no longer cut out when rapidly tapping the Boost button
Season Reward Level progress should now display correctly at the end of Competitive matches
Added additional checks to prevent undesired demolish scenarios reported since the Autumn Update
Fixed several issues with in-game grass
The appearance of grass on lower detail modes on PC has been updated as part of ongoing optimizations
Fixed the item thumbnail for Halo toppers with a Black 'Painted' attribute
Daniel Boll
am 12 Okt 2017 @ 13:02
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Simulation und Sport: Sport
Release Termin
:
7 Juli 2015
Hersteller
:
Psyonix
Publisher
:
Psyonix
