Games
News

Rocket League - Patch 1.38 verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Rocket LeagueEntwickler Psyonix hat seinem Mehrspieler-Hit Rocket League einen neuen Patch spendiert, der unter anderem folgende Verbesserungen mitbringt:
  • Boost audio will no longer cut out when rapidly tapping the Boost button
  • Season Reward Level progress should now display correctly at the end of Competitive matches
  • Added additional checks to prevent undesired demolish scenarios reported since the Autumn Update
  • Fixed several issues with in-game grass
  • The appearance of grass on lower detail modes on PC has been updated as part of ongoing optimizations
  • Fixed the item thumbnail for Halo toppers with a Black 'Painted' attribute
Daniel Boll am 12 Okt 2017 @ 13:02
