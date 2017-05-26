 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

The Culling - PC-Version in der Betaphase, Infos zu XOne (Update)

Personal Computer Xbox one 
The CullingNachtrag von Alexander Boedeker (26.05.2017, 06:56 Uhr): The Culling wird am 2. Juni in das Xbox-Game-Preview-Programm aufgenommen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaeJxyfuhmg

Originalmeldung vom 18.01.2017, 18:24 Uhr:
Xaviants Mehrspieler-Shooter The Culling hat am heutigen Mittwoch ein umfangreiches Update namens "The Big House" spendiert bekommen, welches das Spiel aus der Alphaphase hievt und die Betaphase einläutet. Der Patch bringt unter anderem ein frisches Schlachtfeld, diverse neue Spielmodi sowie zusätzliche Waffen mit sich. Außerdem könnt ihr folgendes Loot ergattern:
  • Weapon Skins: Customize the look of any airdrop/holo-spawner weapon you call in. Players will envy you as you stab them to death. If they kill you and steal your pretty weapon you have nobody to blame but yourself!
  • Culling Cards: Unlockable banners to show your dead opponents your personal flair. Be warned: some include potty humor.
  • Taunts: Get in your enemy’s head with the new taunts. Just don't let them kill you while you show off your moves.
  • Victory Celebrations: Won a match? All eyes are on you as you dance on the victory podium.
  • Tons of new clothes, hair styles and hats
  • Over 1,500 unlockable items in total!
Zur Xbox-One-Umsetzung gibt es die Info, dass diese in der ersten Hälfte des aktuellen Jahres zumindest in das Xbox-Game-Preview-Programm aufgenommen wird. Die PC-Vollversion von The Culling wird derweil noch 2017 erscheinen.

Alexander Boedeker am 26 Mai 2017 @ 07:00
0
