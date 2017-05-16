GBase - the gamer's base
The Surge - Patch bringt HDR-Support für PlayStation 4
Deck13 Interactive
hat den ersten Patch für
The Surge
veröffentlicht. Als wichtigste Neuerung können sich PS4- und PS4-Pro-Spieler auf eine HDR-Unterstützung freuen (zu finden in den Spieleinstellungen). Ansonsten sind die Patch-Notizen für das PC- und PlayStation-4-Update (zum
PC-Changelog
&
PS4-Changelog
) nahezu identisch. Eigentlich müsste die Aktualisierung auch für die Xbox-One-Version bereitstehen, allerdings können wir diese Information bislang nicht verifizieren.
Kurzer Auszug aus dem PC-Changelog:
Bug Fixes
Player will be able to block most attacks. This refers to enemy attacks that were only able to be ducked or hopped, which prior to the change ignored blocking. You will now be able to block these attacks, but they consume more stamina than 'standard' attacks.
Fixed some random crashes triggered by accessing invalid memory
Fixed some cases where display refresh rates were not displayed correctly within the menu (PC)
It is now easier to stagger enemies using light, faster-hitting weapons.
Removed Exploits where the player could receive unlimited Tech Scrap by switching the UI while dismantling objects
Potential random crash in the animation system
TDR crashes on Kepler GPUs (Nvidia 7## and 6## series)
Fixed holes in collision where the player could get stuck
Prevent the screensaver from kicking in when using a PS4 controller (PC)
Correctly apply fall damage when doing a plunging/jumping attack
Alexander Boedeker
am 07 Jun 2017 @ 16:07
One Piece Unlimited World Red
Dragon Quest Heroes II
GreedFall
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin
:
16 Mai 2017
Hersteller
:
Deck13 Interactive
Publisher
:
Focus Home Interactive
