The Surge - Patch bringt HDR-Support für PlayStation 4

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
The SurgeDeck13 Interactive hat den ersten Patch für The Surge veröffentlicht. Als wichtigste Neuerung können sich PS4- und PS4-Pro-Spieler auf eine HDR-Unterstützung freuen (zu finden in den Spieleinstellungen). Ansonsten sind die Patch-Notizen für das PC- und PlayStation-4-Update (zum PC-Changelog & PS4-Changelog) nahezu identisch. Eigentlich müsste die Aktualisierung auch für die Xbox-One-Version bereitstehen, allerdings können wir diese Information bislang nicht verifizieren.

Kurzer Auszug aus dem PC-Changelog:

Bug Fixes
  • Player will be able to block most attacks. This refers to enemy attacks that were only able to be ducked or hopped, which prior to the change ignored blocking. You will now be able to block these attacks, but they consume more stamina than 'standard' attacks.
  • Fixed some random crashes triggered by accessing invalid memory
  • Fixed some cases where display refresh rates were not displayed correctly within the menu (PC)
  • It is now easier to stagger enemies using light, faster-hitting weapons.
  • Removed Exploits where the player could receive unlimited Tech Scrap by switching the UI while dismantling objects
  • Potential random crash in the animation system
  • TDR crashes on Kepler GPUs (Nvidia 7## and 6## series)
  • Fixed holes in collision where the player could get stuck
  • Prevent the screensaver from kicking in when using a PS4 controller (PC)
  • Correctly apply fall damage when doing a plunging/jumping attack
Alexander Boedeker am 07 Jun 2017 @ 16:07
0
Screenshots
The-Surge
The-Surge
Mehr Shots (10)
Videos

Accolades Trailer
Making of Movie
Target, Loot and Equip Trailer
Stronger, Faster, Tougher Trailer
Gameplay Movie #2
Bad Day at the Office Trailer
Gameplay Movie
gamescom 2016 Gameplay Movie
Genre:
Action: Rollenspiel
Release Termin:
16 Mai 2017
Game-Abo:
  