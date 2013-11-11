 GBase - the gamer's base
News

Warframe - Chains-of-Harrow-Patch verfügbar

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
WarframeFür die PC-Version des gebührenfrei spielbaren Online-Shooters Warframe steht ein neuer Patch zum Download bereit. Chains of Harrow, so der Untertitel, bietet unter anderem die namensgebende neue Quest, einen neuen Warframe und zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
  • Improved the emoji icon in the chat window to avoid appearing with rough edges.
  • Infested Boiler minions will now target the last target of the Boiler that spawned them.
  • Adjusted the World State Window with the ability to display more Alert reward text if needed.
  • Polished multiple Agile and Noble idle animations for various weapons.
  • Polished single-handed Pistol reload animations, including adding clips to those weapons that did not have one.
  • Polished Tysis' firing and reload animations.
  • Removed stacked color-correction when Melee Channeling to avoid an unsightly bright screen when spamming.
  • Polished Octavia's Agile Animations.
  • Improved Condor Dropship pathing behavior in the Ambulas fight.
Ein Hotfix wurde zwischenzeitlich freigegeben. PlayStation 4 und Xbox One werden mit den Neuerungen in Kürze bedient.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_geXnGjLSeg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2HXpeUh2QY
Daniel Boll am 29 Jun 2017 @ 12:00
0
