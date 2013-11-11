GBase - the gamer's base
Warframe - Chains-of-Harrow-Patch verfügbar
Für die PC-Version des gebührenfrei spielbaren Online-Shooters
Warframe
steht
ein neuer Patch
zum Download bereit. Chains of Harrow, so der Untertitel, bietet unter anderem die namensgebende neue Quest, einen neuen Warframe und zahlreiche allgemeine Verbesserungen. Hier ein Auszug aus dem Changelog:
Improved the emoji icon in the chat window to avoid appearing with rough edges.
Infested Boiler minions will now target the last target of the Boiler that spawned them.
Adjusted the World State Window with the ability to display more Alert reward text if needed.
Polished multiple Agile and Noble idle animations for various weapons.
Polished single-handed Pistol reload animations, including adding clips to those weapons that did not have one.
Polished Tysis' firing and reload animations.
Removed stacked color-correction when Melee Channeling to avoid an unsightly bright screen when spamming.
Polished Octavia's Agile Animations.
Improved Condor Dropship pathing behavior in the Ambulas fight.
Ein Hotfix
wurde zwischenzeitlich freigegeben. PlayStation 4 und Xbox One werden mit den Neuerungen in Kürze bedient.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_geXnGjLSeg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2HXpeUh2QY
Daniel Boll
am 29 Jun 2017 @ 12:00
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Metro: Exodus
Space Junkies
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: 3D-Shooter
Release Termin
:
11 November 2013
Hersteller
:
Digital Extremes
Publisher
:
Bigpoint
Game-Abo:
