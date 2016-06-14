 GBase - the gamer's base
Dead by Daylight - Patch 1.6.0 & Gratis-DLC

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
Dead by DaylightFür Behaviour Interactives Serienmörder-Spektakel Dead by Deadlight ist ein neuer PC-Patch verfügbar, der unter anderem folgende Fehlerbereinigungen mit sich bringt:
  • Fixed an animation desync when Killers picked up a crawling Survivor as they were falling.
  • Fixed an issue causing clients to lose their items and add-ons when the host leaves the match. (Please note this only includes when pressing "Leave". Pulling Ethernet cable is a separate issue).
  • Fixed an issue causing players to be prompted with "Cannot start with X Killers" after switching roles in a KYF lobby.
  • Fixed an issue causing Survivors to be able to repair the generator in the lodge from below the porch in the Blood Lodge map.
  • Fixed an issue causing Survivors to snap into the hook sabotage animation.
  • Fixed an issue causing Survivors to snap to the hook when attempting to sabotage from a distance.
  • Fixed an issue causing the camera to sometimes clip through The Shape's mask when attacking.
Gleichzeitig ist ein Gratis-DLC namens A Lullaby for the Dark freigegeben worden, der The Huntress als neue Killerin, Red Forest als neuen Schauplatz und David King als neuen Überlebenden bietet. Für die Konsolenumsetzung soll das Zusatzpaket zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt folgen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=up63PJFjKGQ
Daniel Boll am 31 Jul 2017 @ 13:50
