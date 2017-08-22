 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
oczko1 News

The Escapists 2 - Patch 1.1.0 & Wicked-Ward-DLC

Personal Computer Playstation 4 Xbox one 
The Escapists 2Für die Gefängnis- und Ausbrecher-Simulation The Escapists 2 steht ein DLC namens "Wicked Ward" zum Kauf bereit (Steam-Kauf für 3,99 Euro). Dieser Zusatzinhalt stellt passend zur aktuellen Jahreszeit unter anderem eine brandneue Karte im Horror-Design sowie neue Anpassungsmöglichkeiten im Halloween-Stil zur Verfügung. So müsst ihr aus einem verlassenen, aber verschlossenen Krankenhaus ausbrechen, welches von einem wahnsinnig gewordenen Wissenschaftlicher und seiner Horde Untoter bewacht wird.

Gleichzeitig haben die Mouldy Toof Studios den Patch 1.1.0 veröffentlicht. Er sieht folgende Fehlerkorrekturen und Änderungen vor:
  • Fixed an issue where switching to windowed mode would cause the Linux version to crash
  • Fixed various Chinese text issues
  • Fixed an issue with scroll bars sometimes not working
  • Fixed a few issues with in-game UI sometimes disappearing
  • Improved UI and text
  • Fixed a few issues with characters being incorrectly lit in cutscenes
  • Fixed various issues with posters, fake vent covers and fake wall blocks not appearing correctly when used
  • Fixed an issue where the player would lose their stats on quitting and re-joining an online game
  • Fixed an issue with the Call of Snooty escape quest
  • Fixed a few issues to do with item spawning rates and places for favours and escapes
  • Fixed a few display and chipping issues occurring when digging underground
  • Improved the quick mould feature to make it easier to when the player's inventory is full
  • Fixed various issues with guard towers' spotlights being desynced in online games
  • Fixed an issue whereby swag bags didn't use their 12th slot
  • Fixed a few issues with heat rising and guard / security camera behaviours
Alexander Boedeker am 30 Okt 2017 @ 17:48
0
