GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
The Escapists 2 - Patch 1.1.0 & Wicked-Ward-DLC
Für die Gefängnis- und Ausbrecher-Simulation
The Escapists 2
steht ein DLC namens "Wicked Ward" zum Kauf bereit (
Steam-Kauf für 3,99 Euro
). Dieser Zusatzinhalt stellt passend zur aktuellen Jahreszeit unter anderem eine brandneue Karte im Horror-Design sowie neue Anpassungsmöglichkeiten im Halloween-Stil zur Verfügung. So müsst ihr aus einem verlassenen, aber verschlossenen Krankenhaus ausbrechen, welches von einem wahnsinnig gewordenen Wissenschaftlicher und seiner Horde Untoter bewacht wird.
Gleichzeitig haben die
Mouldy Toof Studios
den Patch 1.1.0 veröffentlicht. Er sieht folgende Fehlerkorrekturen und Änderungen vor:
Fixed an issue where switching to windowed mode would cause the Linux version to crash
Fixed various Chinese text issues
Fixed an issue with scroll bars sometimes not working
Fixed a few issues with in-game UI sometimes disappearing
Improved UI and text
Fixed a few issues with characters being incorrectly lit in cutscenes
Fixed various issues with posters, fake vent covers and fake wall blocks not appearing correctly when used
Fixed an issue where the player would lose their stats on quitting and re-joining an online game
Fixed an issue with the Call of Snooty escape quest
Fixed a few issues to do with item spawning rates and places for favours and escapes
Fixed a few display and chipping issues occurring when digging underground
Improved the quick mould feature to make it easier to when the player's inventory is full
Fixed various issues with guard towers' spotlights being desynced in online games
Fixed an issue whereby swag bags didn't use their 12th slot
Fixed a few issues with heat rising and guard / security camera behaviours
Alexander Boedeker
am 30 Okt 2017 @ 17:48
Tweet
0
Phantom Doctrine
Dishonored: Der Tod des Outsiders
MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Fester Termin & Vorbestellaktion (Update)
Ausbrechen 2.0 in Arbeit (Update)
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
Genre
:
Action: Taktik
Release Termin
:
22 August 2017
Hersteller
:
Mouldy Toof Studios
Publisher
:
Team17
Game-Abo:
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt