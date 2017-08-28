 GBase - the gamer's base
Hellblade: Komplettlösung/Walkthrough

  Personal Computer Playstation 4 

Ihr möchtet in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice gerne die geheime Szene freischalten, kommt nicht weiter, weil ihr eine Rune nicht findet, oder möchtet einfach nur die tolle Geschichte erleben, aber nicht selbst spielen?

In allen drei Fällen können wir helfen, denn wir haben einen umfangreichen Walktrough angefertigt, der euch all das bietet. Im Folgenden verlinken wir euch unsere zwölfteilige Video-Komplettlösung, mit deren Hilfe ihr die komplette Geschichte erleben, alle 44 Lorestones finden und sämtliche Rätsel lösen könnt – und das alles ohne nervige Kommentare und störendes Gequatsche.

Wir wünschen viel Spaß und Erfolg beim Spielen von Ninja Theorys Triple-A-Indie-Titel!

Walkthrough Part 1: Arrival


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wYXn_l46fo

Lorestone #1: 07:07 Min.
Lorestone #2: 11:15 Min.
Lorestone #3: 16:22 Min.
Lorestone #4: 23:52 Min.

Walkthrough Part 2: Path of Illusion


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB7a9ig4dds

Lorestone #5: 01:05 Min.
Lorestone #6: 10:17 Min.
Lorestone #7: 15:05 Min.
Lorestone #8: 17:00 Min.
Lorestone #9: 22:18 Min.

Walkthrough Part 3: Path of Fire


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jgV23BSrso

Lorestone #10: 01:17 Min.
Lorestone #11: 09:37 Min.
Lorestone #12: 11:09 Min.
Lorestone #13: 14:18 Min.
Lorestone #14: 20:45 Min.

Hellblade Walkthrough Part 4: Ship Cemetery


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bK5Kg1g4eE

Lorestone #15: 09:05 Min.
Lorestone #16: 11:08 Min.
Lorestone #17: 20:50 Min.
Lorestone #18: 21:59 Min.
Lorestone #19: 23:26 Min.
Lorestone #20: 25:16 Min.
Lorestone #21: 30:18 Min.
Lorestone #22: 31:30 Min.

Jessica Rehse


 
Jessica Rehse am 28 Aug 2017 @ 12:27
