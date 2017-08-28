GBase - the gamer's base
Hellblade: Komplettlösung/Walkthrough
Ihr möchtet in
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
gerne die geheime Szene freischalten, kommt nicht weiter, weil ihr eine Rune nicht findet, oder möchtet einfach nur die tolle Geschichte erleben, aber nicht selbst spielen?
In allen drei Fällen können wir helfen, denn wir haben einen umfangreichen Walktrough angefertigt, der euch all das bietet. Im Folgenden verlinken wir euch unsere zwölfteilige Video-Komplettlösung, mit deren Hilfe ihr die komplette Geschichte erleben, alle 44 Lorestones finden und sämtliche Rätsel lösen könnt – und das alles ohne nervige Kommentare und störendes Gequatsche.
Wir wünschen viel Spaß und Erfolg beim Spielen von Ninja Theorys Triple-A-Indie-Titel!
Walkthrough Part 1: Arrival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wYXn_l46fo
Lorestone #1: 07:07 Min.
Lorestone #2: 11:15 Min.
Lorestone #3: 16:22 Min.
Lorestone #4: 23:52 Min.
Walkthrough Part 2: Path of Illusion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB7a9ig4dds
Lorestone #5: 01:05 Min.
Lorestone #6: 10:17 Min.
Lorestone #7: 15:05 Min.
Lorestone #8: 17:00 Min.
Lorestone #9: 22:18 Min.
Walkthrough Part 3: Path of Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jgV23BSrso
Lorestone #10: 01:17 Min.
Lorestone #11: 09:37 Min.
Lorestone #12: 11:09 Min.
Lorestone #13: 14:18 Min.
Lorestone #14: 20:45 Min.
Hellblade Walkthrough Part 4: Ship Cemetery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bK5Kg1g4eE
Lorestone #15: 09:05 Min.
Lorestone #16: 11:08 Min.
Lorestone #17: 20:50 Min.
Lorestone #18: 21:59 Min.
Lorestone #19: 23:26 Min.
Lorestone #20: 25:16 Min.
Lorestone #21: 30:18 Min.
Lorestone #22: 31:30 Min.
Jessica Rehse
Senua's Sacrifice
Senuas Sacrifice
Komplettlösung
All Lorestones
All Runes
All Symbols
Jessica Rehse
am 28 Aug 2017 @ 12:27
