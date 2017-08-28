Hellblade: Komplettlösung/Walkthrough



Ihr möchtet in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice gerne die geheime Szene freischalten, kommt nicht weiter, weil ihr eine Rune nicht findet, oder möchtet einfach nur die tolle Geschichte erleben, aber nicht selbst spielen?



In allen drei Fällen können wir helfen, denn wir haben einen umfangreichen Walktrough angefertigt, der euch all das bietet. Im Folgenden verlinken wir euch unsere zwölfteilige Video-Komplettlösung, mit deren Hilfe ihr die komplette Geschichte erleben, alle 44 Lorestones finden und sämtliche Rätsel lösen könnt – und das alles ohne nervige Kommentare und störendes Gequatsche.



Wir wünschen viel Spaß und Erfolg beim Spielen von Ninja Theorys Triple-A-Indie-Titel!



Walkthrough Part 1: Arrival

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wYXn_l46fo



Lorestone #1: 07:07 Min.

Lorestone #2: 11:15 Min.

Lorestone #3: 16:22 Min.

Lorestone #4: 23:52 Min.



Walkthrough Part 2: Path of Illusion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB7a9ig4dds



Lorestone #5: 01:05 Min.

Lorestone #6: 10:17 Min.

Lorestone #7: 15:05 Min.

Lorestone #8: 17:00 Min.

Lorestone #9: 22:18 Min.



Walkthrough Part 3: Path of Fire

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jgV23BSrso



Lorestone #10: 01:17 Min.

Lorestone #11: 09:37 Min.

Lorestone #12: 11:09 Min.

Lorestone #13: 14:18 Min.

Lorestone #14: 20:45 Min.



Hellblade Walkthrough Part 4: Ship Cemetery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bK5Kg1g4eE



Lorestone #15: 09:05 Min.

Lorestone #16: 11:08 Min.

Lorestone #17: 20:50 Min.

Lorestone #18: 21:59 Min.

Lorestone #19: 23:26 Min.

Lorestone #20: 25:16 Min.

Lorestone #21: 30:18 Min.

Lorestone #22: 31:30 Min.



Game-Facts





Was ist das? Game-Abo





Jessica Rehse



Tags:

Senua's Sacrifice

Senuas Sacrifice

Komplettlösung

All Lorestones

All Runes

All Symbols



