Schnäppchen - 1C-Megabundle & Yooka-Laylee
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Project Highrise
(Steam-Code) für 8,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
Ryse: Son of Rome
(Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro.
Direct2Drive
Son of Nor: Gold
(Steam-Code) für 6,25 Euro.
GamersGate
Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete
(Steam-Code) für 8,64 Euro.
Grand Theft Auto V
(Rockstar-Code) für 32,66 Euro.
GOG
FTL: AE
(DRM-frei) für 2,29 Euro.
Obduction
(DRM-frei) für 20 Euro.
Titan Quest: AE
(DRM-frei) für 3,99 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Beim ersten Kauf eines Spiels gibt's Rebel Galaxy gratis dazu.
Humble Store
Yooka-Laylee
(Steam-Code) für 29,99 Euro.
Indie Gala
1C-Megabundle
(Steam-Code) mit Sister's Secrecy, Star Wolves und The Tomorrow War zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's AIM 2, Death to Spies, Faces of War, NecroVisioN, Stalingrad, Star Wolves 2, The Book of Desires, UFO: Aftermath und World War I dazu. Und ab 4,49 US-Dollar winken zusätzlich Death to Spies: MoT, NecroVisioN: LC, Planet Alcatraz, RC Cars, Soldiers: Heroes of WW II, Star Wolves 3, Theatre of War sowie UFO: Aftershock. Die NecroVisioN-Titel sind bei Erwerb mit deutscher IP wahrscheinlich gekürzt!
Steam
Mortal Kombat XL
für 15,99 Euro.
Ori and the Blind Forest: DE
für 9,99 Euro.
XCOM 2: Deluxe
für 26 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Daniel Boll
am 13 Jun 2017 @ 13:12
