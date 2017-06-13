 GBase - the gamer's base
Games
Schnäppchen - 1C-Megabundle & Yooka-Laylee

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • Project Highrise (Steam-Code) für 8,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
  • Ryse: Son of Rome (Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro.
Direct2DriveGamersGateGOGHumble StoreIndie Gala
  • 1C-Megabundle (Steam-Code) mit Sister's Secrecy, Star Wolves und The Tomorrow War zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's AIM 2, Death to Spies, Faces of War, NecroVisioN, Stalingrad, Star Wolves 2, The Book of Desires, UFO: Aftermath und World War I dazu. Und ab 4,49 US-Dollar winken zusätzlich Death to Spies: MoT, NecroVisioN: LC, Planet Alcatraz, RC Cars, Soldiers: Heroes of WW II, Star Wolves 3, Theatre of War sowie UFO: Aftershock. Die NecroVisioN-Titel sind bei Erwerb mit deutscher IP wahrscheinlich gekürzt!
Steam
Daniel Boll am 13 Jun 2017 @ 13:12
0
