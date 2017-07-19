 GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - Battlefield 1, INSIDE & Telltale-Bundle

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • Anarchy-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Beast Mode, Castle of no Escape 2, Construct, FIVE, Hyperdrive Massacre, Pixel Gladiator, Polywar, State of Anarchy, Turner und Zombie Kill of the Week: Reborn für 2,59 Euro.
  • Gauntlet Complete (Steam-Code) für 3,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
GamersGate
  • F3AR (Steam-Code) für 5 Euro. Bei Erwerb mit deutscher IP womöglich gekürzt!
Green Man Gaming
  • FlatOut 4 (Steam-Code) für 17,10 Euro*.
  • INSIDE (Steam-Code) inkl. LIMBO für 9,57 Euro*.
  • Mit * gekennzeichnete Preise gelten nur für registrierte Kunden, die den Gutscheincode "SUMMER2017" einlösen!
Humble Store
  • Telltale-Games-Bundle (Steam_Code) mit Bone: Episode 1 & 2, Hector: Staffel 1, Poker Night at the Inventory, Puzzle Agent 1 & 2, Sam & Max: Staffel 1 & 2, Telltale Texas Hold'em und The Walking Dead: Staffel 1 zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 7,24 Euro gibt's Game of Thrones: Staffel 1, Tales from the Borderlands: Staffel 1, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: Staffel 2 und diverse noch geheime Titel dazu. Und ab 12,98 Euro winken zusätzlich Batman: Staffel 1 sowie Minecraft: Story Mode samt Adventure-Pass.
Indie Gala
  • Brilliant Bob (Steam-Code) als kostenlose Vollversion, sofern ihr bei Indie Gala ein Nutzerkonto habt und euer Steam-Konto mit dem Shop verknüpft.
  • Postal-Party-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Breezeblox, Samurai Wars und Stardust Vanguards zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,99 US-Dollar gibt's Battle of Painters, Castle of no Escape, Deadly Metal, Get Carnage!!!, Postal, Postal Redux, Postal 2, Postal 2: Paradise Lost und Zzzz-Zzzz-Zzzz dazu.
OriginSteam
Daniel Boll am 19 Jul 2017 @ 12:19
