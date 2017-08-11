GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - For Honor, Saints Row IV & Xenonauts
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Amazon.de
For Honor: Gold
(Uplay-Code) für 49,97 Euro.
Bundle Stars
Baldur's Gate: EE
(Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 18:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
Games Republic
NBA 2K17
(Steam-Code) für 11,46 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Dreamcast Collection
(Steam-Code) für 5,95 Euro.
Groupees
Return-shocks-Bundle
mit Advanced Space Battle, "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream", It's Magic II, Reshoot, Stroke World, System Shock: EE und Tales of Gorluth II für 1,99 US-Dollar.
Shifty's Summer-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Best Buds vs Bad Guys, Downfall, Ego Protocol, GRAVEN, State of Extinction und einem noch geheimen Titel für 5 US-Dollar.
Humble Store
Xenonauts
(DRM-frei & Steam-Code) für 5,49 Euro.
Indie Gala
Friday-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit Boom-Bahh, Eldritch Hunter und Hard Man zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Block Survival, Novus Inceptio (Early Access!), Obscure: CYM (Early Access!), Psebay, Reflecting Fate, Stellar Interface und The Slimeking's Tower dazu.
Steam
For Honor: Gold
(Uplay-Code) für 49,99 Euro. Das Hauptspiel ist bis Sonntagabend gratis spielbar!
Saints Row IV: GotC-Edition
für 3,99 Euro. Das Hauptspiel ist bis Sonntagabend gratis spielbar!
Starpoint Gemini Warlords
für 20,79 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Daniel Boll
am 11 Aug 2017 @ 13:44
