Schnäppchen - For Honor, Saints Row IV & Xenonauts

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Amazon.deBundle Stars
  • Baldur's Gate: EE (Steam-Code) für 4,99 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 18:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
Games RepublicGamesrocketGroupees
  • Return-shocks-Bundle mit Advanced Space Battle, "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream", It's Magic II, Reshoot, Stroke World, System Shock: EE und Tales of Gorluth II für 1,99 US-Dollar.
  • Shifty's Summer-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Best Buds vs Bad Guys, Downfall, Ego Protocol, GRAVEN, State of Extinction und einem noch geheimen Titel für 5 US-Dollar.
Humble Store
  • Xenonauts (DRM-frei & Steam-Code) für 5,49 Euro.
Indie Gala
  • Friday-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit Boom-Bahh, Eldritch Hunter und Hard Man zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Block Survival, Novus Inceptio (Early Access!), Obscure: CYM (Early Access!), Psebay, Reflecting Fate, Stellar Interface und The Slimeking's Tower dazu.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 11 Aug 2017 @ 13:44
0
