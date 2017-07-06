 GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - God Eater 2 & Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • The Banner Saga 2 (Steam-Code) für 6,79 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
GamersGateGamesplanetGamesrocketHumble StoreIndie Gala
  • Bibou (Steam-Code) als kostenlose Vollversion, sofern ihr bei Indie Gala ein Nutzerkonto habt und euer Steam-Konto mit dem Shop verknüpft.
  • Hump-Day-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit History2048, Secret in Story und The Last Time zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Calm Waters, Entangle, Hot Plates, Tadpole Treble, Tales of Cosmos, The Challenge (Early Access!) und World of One dazu.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 06 Jul 2017 @ 12:26
