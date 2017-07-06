GBase - the gamer's base
Schnäppchen - God Eater 2 & Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
The Banner Saga 2
(Steam-Code) für 6,79 Euro. Das Angebot endet um 17:00 Uhr oder sobald der Key-Vorrat erschöpft ist!
GamersGate
This is the Police
(Steam-Code) für 7,50 Euro.
Zombi
(Uplay-Code) für 7,93 Euro.
Gamesplanet
God Eater 2 Rage Burst
(Steam-Code) für 14,99 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Grand Theft Auto V
(Rockstar-Code) für 28,95 Euro.
XCOM: Enemy Unknown: Complete
(Steam-Code) für 5,95 Euro.
Humble Store
Audiosurf 2
(Steam-Code) für 4,45 Euro.
Indie Gala
Bibou
(Steam-Code) als kostenlose Vollversion, sofern ihr bei Indie Gala ein Nutzerkonto habt und euer Steam-Konto mit dem Shop verknüpft.
Hump-Day-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit History2048, Secret in Story und The Last Time zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 3,49 US-Dollar gibt's Calm Waters, Entangle, Hot Plates, Tadpole Treble, Tales of Cosmos, The Challenge (Early Access!) und World of One dazu.
Steam
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
für 24,99 Euro.
Splatter: Zombie Apocalypse
für 0,49 Euro.
Syberia III
für 31,99 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 06 Jul 2017 @ 12:26
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
