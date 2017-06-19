 GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
    
Header08
oczko1GBase presents
oczko1Menü
oczko1Login Status
Benutzername:
Kennwort:



Hilfreiche Links:
Punkt Registrierung
Punkt Kennwort vergessen?


Smartphone Magazin

GameRights.ch

Exsila



Adventures-Kompakt

Hitparade Games

plonki – Spiele Community

Games
oczko1 News

Schnäppchen - Hotline Miami 2 & Victor Vran

Personal Computer 
SchnäppchenUnsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.

Bundle Stars
  • Coffee-Break-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit 7 Wonders: MMT, Backgammon Blitz, Crazy Belts, Discovery!, Dragon Kingdom War, Gardens Inc. 2, Govenor of Poker 2, Green Ranch, Lapland Solitaire, Luxor 1 & 2 HD, Luxor: Amun Rising HD, Luxor: Mah Jong und The Cooking Game für 2,69 Euro.
Direct2DriveGamersGateGamesrocketGOGHumble Store
  • Teslagrad (DRM-frei & Steam-Code) für 0,99 Euro.
Indie Gala
  • Indie-Shootout-Bundle (Steam-Code) mit aMAZE 2, Bumper und HellGunner zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,89 US-Dollar gibt's Deserted, Galaxy of Trian, Mystery Mine, NeverEnd, No Stick Shooter, P-Walker's Simulation (Early Access!), Robo Do It, Ski Sniper und Trail of Destruction dazu.
Steam
Daniel Boll am 19 Jun 2017 @ 12:04
0
oczko1 Kommentar verfassen
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist keine Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name:
Kommentar:
Sicherheits Code*:
Code eingeben*:
  Abschicken
   Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
 
 Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.

GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
* Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
  
oczko1 Besucher Kommentare
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
  
oczko1 Weitere News
10 von 1426  Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen:
RSS-Feeds RSS-Feed | GBase Deutschland | GBase Schweiz | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Impressum | Kontakt  