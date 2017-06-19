GBase - the gamer's base
Global
PC
PS
XBox
Switch
Wii
Mobile
Community
MyBase
HOME
GAME-NEWS
GAMEINDEX
RELEASE LISTE
SPECIALS
REVIEWS
PREVIEWS
TIPPS & TRICKS
SCREENSHOTS
DOWNLOADS
VIDEOS
GEWINNSPIELE
Benutzername
:
Kennwort
:
In die Cookies damit!
Hilfreiche Links
:
Registrierung
Kennwort vergessen?
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Schnäppchen - Hotline Miami 2 & Victor Vran
Unsere aktuelle Übersicht an PC-Spieleschnäppchen im Netz. Falls nicht anders erwähnt, sollten alle gelisteten Titel auch für Deutsche ungekürzt sein.
Bundle Stars
Coffee-Break-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit 7 Wonders: MMT, Backgammon Blitz, Crazy Belts, Discovery!, Dragon Kingdom War, Gardens Inc. 2, Govenor of Poker 2, Green Ranch, Lapland Solitaire, Luxor 1 & 2 HD, Luxor: Amun Rising HD, Luxor: Mah Jong und The Cooking Game für 2,69 Euro.
Direct2Drive
Handball 17
(Steam-Code) für 20 Euro.
GamersGate
The Hive
(Steam-Code) für 4,07 Euro.
Gamesrocket
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
(Steam-Code) für 2,95 Euro.
GOG
Hotline Miami 2
(DRM-frei) für 3,79 Euro.
Master of Orion
(DRM-frei) für 13,99 Euro.
SWAT 4: Gold
(DRM-frei) für 5,59 Euro.
Weitere Sonderangebote
Beim ersten Kauf eines Spiels gibt's Rebel Galaxy gratis dazu.
Humble Store
Teslagrad
(DRM-frei & Steam-Code) für 0,99 Euro.
Indie Gala
Indie-Shootout-Bundle
(Steam-Code) mit aMAZE 2, Bumper und HellGunner zum Bezahlt-was-ihr-wollt-Preis. Ab 2,89 US-Dollar gibt's Deserted, Galaxy of Trian, Mystery Mine, NeverEnd, No Stick Shooter, P-Walker's Simulation (Early Access!), Robo Do It, Ski Sniper und Trail of Destruction dazu.
Steam
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
für 5,09 Euro.
Victor Vran
für 4,99 Euro.
Daniel Boll
am 19 Jun 2017 @ 12:04
Tweet
0
Um einen Kommentar zu verfassen ist
keine
Registrierung notwendig.
Wenn Du keinen Namen einträgst, erscheint "Anonym" als Name.
Name
:
Kommentar
:
Sicherheits Code*
:
Code eingeben*
:
Abschicken
Mich bei weiteren Kommentaren benachrichtigen
Hinweis
Die Benachrichtigung benötigt eine gültige E-Mail-Adresse.
Klicke hier um Dich einzuloggen.
Oder hier um Dich zu registrieren.
GBase behält sich vor Einträge kommentarlos zu löschen.
*
Der Sicherheitscode dient zum Schutz vor Spam-Einträgen und fällt nach einer Registrierung weg.
Es gibt bisher keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema.
Medal of Honor: PA gratis & Resident Evil 7
Firewatch, Get Even & SOMA
Hard West, Fallout 4 & Killing Floor 2
1C-Megabundle & Yooka-Laylee
Battlefield 1 & Oceans-Day-Bundle
Payday 2 gratis & Ghost Recon Wildlands
Little Nightmares & Resident Evil 7
Outland gratis & Firewatch
F1 2016, Street Fighter V & Watch_Dogs 2
FIFA 17, Mafia III & Sonic Collection
10
von
1426
Weitere anzeigen
Spiel empfehlen
:
Game-Facts
RSS-Feeds
|
GBase Deutschland
|
GBase Schweiz
|
Copyright
|
Privacy Policy
|
Impressum
|
Kontakt